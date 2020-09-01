Live Thread: 2022 Prospects the Florida Gators Have Contacted

September 1st marks the first day in which prospects a year and some change from their signing ceremonies can begin being contacted by college coaches. A monumental day in recruiting, September 1st almost acts like a true kickoff to the next cycle.

As thing stand, the Gators have one commitment in the class of 2022, from Edison (Miami, Fla.) wide receiver Syveion Ellis. Florida has been busy putting together a large 2021 class, with 24 commits in the haul up until this point, but should be expected to start digging into the next class rather shortly.

With that being said, Sports Illustrated-AllGators' is keeping tabs on which prospects the Florida Gators have come in contact with since midnight that we have independently confirmed. Stay tuned to our live blog below, which will be updated as more prospects continue to speak with UF coaches and are confirmed.

Live Thread

The original, confirmed list of names can be found below. As updates roll in, new prospects will be listed at the top of their position groups.

Quarterback

QB Jacurri Brown, Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.): Brown enters his second year as Lowndes' starter in 2020 under the direction of new head coach Jamey DuBose. At 6-4, 205 lbs., Brown presents great size and athleticism to pair - a true dual-threat, Brown threw for 1,340 yards and rushed for 1,561 in 2019, posting a total of 30 touchdowns.

QB MJ Morris, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga): Another top signal-caller hailing from the state of Georgia, Morris has already heard from head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson since the clock struck midnight on September 1st. Standing at 6-1, 175 lbs. Morris threw for 2,186 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions a year ago, adding 379 rushing yards and eight scores.

QB Nicco Marchiol, Hamilton (Chandler, Ari.): A rhythmic passer, Marchiol possesses solid size at 6-2, 216 lbs. and recently moved from Colorado to Arizona. As a sophomore for Aurora (Colo.), Marchiol completed 63.4% of his passes for 2,552, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with 11 scores and 333 yards on the run.

QB Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro (Ky.): A two-sport athlete who also plays basketball, Wimsatt is a dynamic dual-threat at 6-3, 200 lbs., having thrown for 2,792 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 564 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Wimsatt has talked with Brian Johnson and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff.

Running back

RB Damari Alston, Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.): Alston has had 39 schools reach out to him since midnight, and Florida was one of the first to send a text at 12:01 A.M. Alston, 5-11, 205 lbs., was offered by UF running backs coach Greg Knox on June 16th, and quickly named the Gators his early leader.

RB Jamie Felix, Camden County (Kingsland, Ga.): Another top Georgia running back who's high on UF, Felix holds offers from both Florida football and baseball and grew up a Florida fan. After not taking a running back in 2020 and on pace to repeat that in the 2021 cycle, Alston and Felix, 5-10, 190 lbs., certainly could be a tag-team if UF decides to take two backs in 2022.

RB Terrance Gibbs, Winter Park (Fla.): One of the top running backs in the state of Florida, Gibbs recently transferred from The Master's Academy (Orlando, Fla.) to nearby Winter Park where he will team up with 2021 UF commit Dakota Mitchell in 2020. Gibbs, with an aggressive rushing style and good speed, accumulated 2,595 yards and 38 touchdowns over his first two years of high school. He's been in contact with Greg Knox.

RB Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran Of St. Charles County (St. Peters, Mo.): A midwest prospect with numerous ties to UF, Harris Jr. was included in the initial wave of contacts from the UF staff. The 5-11, 189 lb. back, boasting good vision and elusiveness, Harris rushed for 1,763 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore.

RB Rashad Dubinion, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.): One of three Cedar Grove prospects that Florida made contact with, Dubinion is a smaller back at 5-10, 170 lbs. who plays with impressive contact balance for his size.

Wide receiver

WR Jarred Kerr, Lexington (Texas): He plays just about everywhere for Lexington - QB, RB, WR, LB, DB, you name it - but despite the majority of his offers being at defensive back, Kerr spoke with Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales on Tuesday over text. The 6-foot, 185 lb. utility player rushed for 1375 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019, while recording 55 tackles and three interceptions defensively. Florida has yet to offer Kerr.

WR Jaleel Skinner, Greer (S.C.): Depending on where you look, Skinner could be listed as a wide receiver or tight end. Standing at 6-5, 210 lbs. with immense length and good speed for his size as a rising junior, it's easy to understand the tight end projection. Wherever he plays, Skinner is a contested-catch magnet who can be trusted at the boundary and in the redzone to come down with the ball.

Tight end

N/A

Offensive line

OL/DL Elijah Zollicoffer, Newton (Covington, Ga.): While he plays on both sides of the ball currently, Zollifcoffer, 6-5, 293 lbs., is being recruited by Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy. Zollicoffer plays right tackle on Newton's offensive line, often winning blocks with a strong initial pop and upper body strength.

OT Blake Miller, Strongsville (Ohio): Standing at 6-6, 315 lbs. and bringing a strong presence to the run game, Miller exemplifies the skillset and physical makeup of guards John Hevesy has been attracted to since arriving in Gainesville. He told AllGators in April that he was interested in Florida, following an offer, but tended to align himself with schools closer to home, like Michigan and Ohio State.

Defensive line

DT Bear Alexander, Ryan (Denton, Texas): An interior lineman by nature, Alexander's 6-3, 325 lb. frame could be utilized as either a three-technique or nose tackle, likely sliding with the latter given his run defending skills. Florida offered Alexander in February 2019, getting him on campus for a visit a few weeks later in March. He's talked to defensive line coach David Turner, tight ends coach Tim Brewster, and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper.

DE Shemar Stewart, Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, Fla.): Stewart is one of the top players in the class of 2022, and has been recruited by Florida for some time. He most recently visited campus in March, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting. The 6-5, 246 lb. edge rusher has heard from Dan Mullen, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, and defensive line coach David Turner since midnight.

DT Horace Lockett, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.): Westlake continues to produce college talent, and Horace Lockett could be one of their next prospects to emerge nationally. Hitting a growth spurt this offseason, Lockett stands at 6-6.5, 305 lbs. and has moved inside to three-technique defensive tackle. Expect him to play right tackle as well this season. UF has texted Lockett and will be calling him today.

DT Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing (Montgomery, Ala.): As versatile as they come, Perry is a disruptive edge rusher who can be seen lining up from 0-technique nose tackle all the way out as a standing rusher on the edge on Park Crossing's defensive line. He's been in contact with David Turner.

DL Francois Nolton Jr., Edison (Miami, Fla.): Teammate of UF 2022 commit Syveion Ellis and numerous Florida targets, Nolton projects as a strong-side end with a broad frame to continue adding weight. Nolton also carries experience rushing from the interior. He received an offer from Florida on April 28th.

DL Nick James, IMG Academy (Fla.), from Prattville (Ala.): IMG, as usual, is loaded with talent entering the 2020 season, but will be expecting some young players to step up as players such as Kamar Wilcoxson and Tunmise Adeleye left the program before their senior seasons. James, a versatile rusher, could benefit greatly from Adeleye's absence. He was offered by UF on August 26th.

DE Joshua White, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.): After transferring from Columbia (Decatur, Ga.), White and Christen Miller team up to wreck opposing offenses in the trenches for Cedar Grove. The 6-4, 255 lb. defensive end was offered by Florida in May, already possessing college-ready size and using that frame and strength to set the edge against the run.

DL Christen Miller, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.): White's interior running mate, Miller played on the edge as a sophomore but his 6-6, 285 lb. frame (at 15 years old) suggests he move his rushing skills to three-technique. Miller and teammate Joshua White would like to play together in college.

Linebacker

N/A

Cornerback

CB Nikai Martinez, Apopka (Fla.): While he's a bit smaller (5-10, 170 lbs.) than cornerbacks the Gators have recruited as of late, Martinez has been on Florida's radar for some time and he doesn't let that size hold him back. Martinez is long enough to high-point passes in the air and instinctual to disguise coverages to bait quarterbacks and make a big play on the ball Martinez visited UF for March's junior day event, after receiving an offer from the Gators in June 2019.

CB Earl Little Jr., American Heritage (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.): Little is one of the top cornerbacks in the class, and you can tell by the emphasis Florida is putting on recruiting him. He's already talked to Tim Brewster over the phone, and texted back and forth with Dan Mullen and assistant directors of player personnel Chase Clark and Keiwan Ratliff. As a sophomore, the 6-foot, 165 lb. cornerback intercepted four passes, primarily playing in the slot.

Safety

S Sam McCall, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.): McCall has been lined to Florida for some time, including the Gators in his top three schools in April and keeping them in his expanded top four in July. McCall is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Torrain Gray and has played wide receiver, defensive back, and served as a returner for Lake Gibson, best projecting as a safety given his size (6-3, 180 lbs.) and athletic range.

S Jy'Vonte McClendon, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.): McCall's teammate in the Lake Gibson secondary, McClendon is more of a twitchy, agile box defender rather than deep-rangy safety. He presents quickness and physicality to cover slot receivers and make an impact coming down against the run.

Specialists

N/A