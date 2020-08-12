Florida Gators 2021 DE Justus Boone's SI All-American Profile

Currently committed to the Florida Gators, Sumter (SC.) Sumter HS defensive end Justus Boone is one of a total of four 2021 Gator defensive line commits and part of Sports Illustrated's All American Top 1000.

While Florida doesn't yet have many defensive linemen slated to enter the program in 2021, Boone is thought of as one of the more intriguing and high-ceiling players in the class, packing a punch at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he would make an excellent fit in Todd Grantham's scheme as a strong-side defensive end.

Boone originally committed to Florida in Feb. 2020, first earning an offer from the team in Sept. 2019, with an official offer coming only a little under two weeks ago on Aug. 1.

While Florida will continue to bolster their defensive line room, potentially sooner rather than later, the Gators already have a pretty stellar outlook, potentially signing a few blue-chip athletes which will end up playing a major role for the defense down the line, especially as more players begin to graduate or move on to the NFL Draft.

Thus far, the Gators have earned verbal commitments from DE Tyreak Sapp, and defensive tackles Christopher Thomas, Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla) and Desmond Watson, Armwood (Seffner, Fla).

Athletically, Boone should be able to contribute sooner rather than later similarly to current Gators defensive end Zachary Carter, unless the Gators would like him to take on more of an inside role, meaning he would have to add more weight onto his large frame. With his length, Boone shouldn't take too long in his development if all goes well.

RELATED: 20 Gators commits and 23 key targets named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates

Below, you can find Boone's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last month. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Justus Boone

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Sumter (S.C.)

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Carries 250 with ease at 6’5. Has a thick lower half and long arms. Could add weight and play the three tech if need be.

Athleticism: Burst is lacking but he’s so long that it doesn’t appear to matter. Hips appear to be a bit tight in the open field, but he plays low enough to remove any major concerns. Will need to clean up the technique, but the aggression is there.



Instincts: He’s got loads of aggression, but he can be a bit slow in terms of play recognition. He hasn’t been asked to do much other than get after the ball carrier, it appears. He’s a straightforward mover with power in his hands.

Polish: Didn’t play in a super complex scheme, it appears. There wasn’t a lot of twists or stunts. He played opposite another recruited pass rusher and they were just given green lights to pin their ears back. Raw ability hasn’t slowed production at the prep level.

Bottom Line: Boone is going to have to lose weight to stick at the defensive end position, but you shouldn't want him there anyway. Add 20 pounds and a college strength-and-conditioning program and best case you could be looking at Javon Kinlaw. Worst case, he’s a Marlon Davidson type of defensive end in an odd front defense.