SI All-American Candidate Justus Boone Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Justus Boone
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Sumter (S.C.)
Committed to: Florida 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle  

Frame: Carries 250 with ease at 6’5. Has a thick lower half and long arms. Could add weight and play the three tech if need be. 

Athleticism: Burst is lacking but he’s so long that it doesn’t appear to matter. Hips appear to be a bit tight in the open field, but he plays low enough to remove any major concerns. Will need to clean up the technique, but the aggression is there. 

Instincts: He’s got loads of aggression, but he can be a bit slow in terms of play recognition. He hasn’t been asked to do much other than get after the ball carrier, it appears. He’s a straightforward mover with power in his hands. 

Polish: Didn’t play in a super complex scheme, it appears. There wasn’t a lot of twists or stunts. He played opposite another recruited pass rusher and they were just given green lights to pin their ears back. Raw ability hasn’t slowed production at the prep level. 

Bottom Line: Boone is going to have to lose weight to stick at the defensive end position, but you shouldn't want him there anyway. Add 20 pounds and a college strength-and-conditioning program and best case you could be looking at Javon Kinlaw. Worst case, he’s a Marlon Davidson type of defensive end in an odd front defense.

