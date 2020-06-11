Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DT Gervon Dexter

Gervon Dexter, Defensive Tackle

School: Lake Wales High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 294 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Five stars, No. 3 defensive tackle, No. 1 state (Fla.), No. 12 national

Recruitment History

Since branching out from the basketball court to lace up the cleats in his junior year at Lake Wells high school, Gervon Dexter has been a highly touted recruit for top schools around the nation.

Bursting onto the scene by participating in spring practice as a sophomore, Dexter raised eyebrows right off the bat despite his hand never hitting the dirt in a real game until his junior year. Stepping onto the field with high expectations not just from the coaching staff but himself as well, Dexter was out to take care of his future and develop himself into one of the best players at the high school level.

He did just that, and more.

After a small stint with the team that spring, Dexter would quickly begin to see offers rolling in from several Division-I schools like Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Nebraska, N.C. State, Florida International, and West Virginia all before his first high school game.

Finally, getting to test his talents against competition that didn't wear the same uniform, Dexter once again turned heads, this time including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, and Florida, all top-tier competitors in recent years.

Heavily pursued by Gators defensive line coach David Turner and former tight ends coach Larry Scott, alongside other crucial members of the Florida staff during his recruitment, Dexter showed similar interest in return following their offer in October of 2018. That interest would shortly thereafter lead to Dexter committing to the Gators less than two weeks later on November 3rd, 2018.

Over a year following his commitment to the Gators without much, if any, wavering in the process, Dexter would solidify himself as the number one player in the star-studded state of Florida and become the Gators lone five-star of the 2020 recruiting class.

Where He Fits

Tallying 179 tackles, 26 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries along with two blocked kicks in two seasons at Lake Wells, Dexter exemplifies the ideal physical traits needed to be a disruptive force from the interior defensive lineman spot at the next level.

With a knack for getting after the ball carrier as well as an above-average pass-rushing prowess from the middle, Dexter contains a mixture of unique intangibles that are rarely seen combined. Accompanying a monstrous figure with surprising speed and nimbleness for a player of his stature, Dexter brings versatility in more ways than one.

As Dexter's traits all come together under college-level development and coaching, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will be able to get creative with Dexter's skill-set and move him around the defensive line at differernt positions and as a stunt-rusher. In doing so, the Florida front seven is given a multitude of play-calling options to work with just based on Dexter's presence.

Equipped with incredible size, length that aids him in shedding off blocks at the point of attack, pure athleticism, speed, and physicality, Dexter projects to be a multi-year starter at the college level with a chance to be an early-round draft pick when the time comes. With those attributes, Dexter brings what any defense asks for: A disruptive playmaker.

Compared by head coach Dan Mullen to Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs - a Mullen-coached player at Mississippi State - Dexter's promise is duly noted by the University of Florida coaching staff and rightfully so given the fact that he is operating on pure raw talent.

There is no doubting his sheer athleticism and disruptive nature up the middle. However, given the fact that he is still relatively young in his development as a football player, there is room to grow in his technique, a part of the game that is essential to succeed in the SEC.

The good news for Dexter is the fact that he will have guys like Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton to ease his transition into the next chapter of his career.

Coming in as a true freshman, Dexter is believed to contribute in some capacity for the Gators' defensive line group. However, due to the limited reps he has received by way of COVID-19 this offseason, it could take him more time than previously expected to carve out a role this upcoming season.

While playing time won't be an issue for Dexter during his career in Gainesville, sitting back and learning from Campbell - the undoubted leader of this defensive line and a guy that is familiar with turning a raw skillset into a well-oiled machine - in year one could lead him to a more significant role towards the end of 2020.

After a year of easing into the style of play that comes with college football, Dexter will hit the ground running in year two, likely to be a premier piece to the Florida squad come 2021.

When that time comes, Dexter has a legitimate chance to be one of the best interior defensive linemen that have ever rolled through the program if he continues to pair technical aspects of the game to his already astonishing skillset.