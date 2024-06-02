Florida Gators get Visit from 4-Star Linebacker, Solidify Top 5
The summer usually is the beginning of official visits for recruits and for Covington, Ga. native Christian Gass, it marked the beginning of his schedule of visits.
Gass’s first official visit of the summer was an official visit to the Swamp this weekend and it looks to have been a positive one for the Gators.
Gass is rated as a four-star linebacker and the 251st prospect in the 2025 recruiting class on the On3 rankings. Additionally, he’s labeled as the 26th best linebacker in the class and 31st overall player in the state of Georgia. He's reported to have scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, USC, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee along with the Gators.
After finishing up with his visit on Sunday, Gass told Cam Parker of Gators Illustrated he “felt comfortable and had a great time” during this weekend’s visit.
And one of the reasons he had this comfortability is due to the coaches in the building.
“I come back a lot because of all the coaches, Coach Napier, Coach Roberts, Coach Cannon [Gibbs]. All of them guys are big reason why I come back and every time I come, it just feels like a family time,” Gass said.
“It was great. You know, spending dinner with them. It wasn't only just football, you know, seeing them, talking to them outside of football, just going to dinner. Just getting some food, playing games or something. Just the conversations and then going into football. That’s somebody I can see, I could be around if I come here for sure.
“They're definitely one of the top schools in my recruitment right now for sure.”
However, it won’t be an easy battle for the linebacker’s signature, and it looks to be shaping up as an SEC battle.
When asked who was recruiting him the hardest, Gass mentioned Florida and Tennessee as the two putting the most work in.
In addition to those two, he stated that USC, Georgia and Kentucky are among the front runners in his recruitment.
As for UF, do they have a legitimate chance in this one?
“Oh, a big chance for sure. I got to take the rest of my OVs to see, but right now they’re my first OV so they stand very high for sure” Gass said.
Now, this is only the first in a line of official visits this summer for the Georgia product.
Gass said he plans on visiting USC on the seventh of this month, Georgia on the 14th, Kentucky on the 17th and ending the schedule is Tennessee on the 21st. He mentioned there are no other visits on the itinerary right now.
It looks as if he will go through all these visits and make his decision afterwards. Gass said after the visit that the expectation is that he will make his commitment by the end of July.
“By the end of July. I just want to take time and take all my visits because I want to make it right the first time,” Gass said
There’s still time left in this recruitment, which means the Gators will need to continue to be in Gass’s ear as the weeks go on, but they leave this weekend in a great spot going forward.