Florida Gators Legacy Recruit Set to Make Commitment
It’s Decision Day for highly rated four-star Benjamin Hanks Jr. (Miami, Fla.), the son of former Florida Gators linebacker Ben Hanks Sr. Hanks Jr. is currently rated as the 81st best prospect and the 10th best corner nationally, per 247 Sports.
The legacy prospect is down to his final three schools, with two hailing from the ACC and one coming from the SEC. Those final three teams are Louisville, Miami and Florida.
Miami was seen as the initial front runner for his commitment early in his recruitment. Although, things have shifted since then, and it seems that they may have fallen behind in the race while Florida has surged out in front.
Since the end of July and the beginning of August, he has received two crystal balls on 247Sports and six predictions from On3 to land in the Gators 2025 class.
However, this is a three team race for a reason. Yes, most of the noise surrounding this recruitment is centered around Florida, but Louisville isn’t out of it either. According to some reports, Louisville looks to be more of a threat than Miami for his services.
If all goes according to plan and these predictions are correct, he would be the sixth four-star pledge in the Gators class and the third top-100 prospect. Getting his verbal would also give the Gators their first cornerback commit in the class and their 13th commit overall.
Lastly, before his announcement makes its rounds, Florida’s recruiting class for 2025 enters the day No. 42 in the country on 247Sports. However, the Gators have the potential to rise up to the 30th ranked class should Hanks Jr. opt for the Orange & Blue.