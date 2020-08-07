AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Can the Florida Gators Salvage Miami Palmetto's Remaining Recruits?

Zach Goodall

At the beginning of the year, the Florida Gators entered the 2021 recruiting cycle with the expectations to pry talent from Miami Palmetto High School. A school loaded with top prospects interested in Florida, coming on both sides of the ball, the Gators were given a chance to stamp their footprint in recruiting hotbed that is South Florida.

Of the five top prospects set to graduate from Palmetto in 2021, three have committed to the Miami Hurricanes - two coming in as many weeks despite major pushes from Florida's staff. Elite defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, arguably Florida's top priority, pledged to Miami over Florida on Wednesday, while wide receiver Brashard Smith - a former Florida commit - pledged to the Hurricanes on July 26th.

So far, things aren't going so well. But Florida has a chance to right the ship.

Two Palmetto targets remain, in elite cornerback prospect Jason Marshall Jr., and his secondary running mate, safety Corey Collier Jr. Marshall, a consensus five-star, includes Florida in his top five schools, along with Miami, Alabama, LSU, and Oregon. He has yet to announce a commitment date, but shortly following Taylor's commitment, Marshall tweeted:

Collier, meanwhile, is down to Florida, LSU, and Miami. He is set to commit on August 10th.

While losing out on Taylor and Smith stings, the Gators can regain momentum on the trail and exit South Florida pleased with their results in the 2021 cycle should both Marshall and Collier end up in orange and blue.

The Gators have specifically looked to stockpile secondary talent within the class of 2021, and have done well to-date. Currently, four defensive backs are committed in Florida's 2021 class in IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, Gaither (Fla.) cornerback Jordan Young, Winter Park (Fla.) safety Dakota Mitchell, and Peters Township (Pa.) safety Donovan McMillon. However, Wilcoxson is in the process of reclassifying into the class of 2020 and enrolling at Florida on August 24th, knocking the count down to three defensive backs.

With two cornerbacks and four safeties on pace to graduate following the season, barring a medical waiver adding a sixth year of eligibility for cornerback C.J. McWilliams, defensive back recruiting has arguably never been as important under head coach Dan Mullen as it is right now. 

In Marshall, 6-2, 180 lbs., the Gators would be getting an elite, ready-to-play boundary cornerback who wins with physicality and a knack for making plays on the ball in the air, as seen by his five interceptions and 15 defended passes a season ago. Despite the Gators have loaded up at outside cornerback recently, signing three in 2020's class (plus Wilcoxson) and watching true freshman Kaiir Elam emerge in the national spotlight in 2019, Marshall's skill-set should lead to snaps right out of the gate at Florida or wherever he ends up.

Below, you can find a snippet of Marshall's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report:

Bottom Line: Marshall is the class of the cornerback position in the 2021 recruiting cycle with about all the tools one could ask for. He’s big, fluid, physical and attacks the football with success while it’s in flight. With well advanced coverage technique, he can stand to improve intricacies like back pedal rate and develop into the type of cover man who is responsible for an entire side of the field. He won’t sit very long, if at all, once he gets to a big-time college program.

As for Collier, while the Gators have added two safety commits this year and signed another two last year - three, if you consider Tre'Vez Johnson's projection to STAR nickel cornerback as a body at safety, like Mitchell - the team hasn't added a safety with Collier's skill-set in some time.

At 6-2, 170 lbs., with immensely long arms and range in coverage, Collier profiles as a free safety who can play single-high and allow Florida more flexibility with its coverage and blitz calls. Like Marshall, Collier is a ball-hawk, recording four interceptions and 13 pass breakups as a junior.

More on Collier, from his SIAA scouting report:

Bottom Line: Collier, the son of former Florida State defensive back Cornelius Collier, has the makeup of a versatile secondary prospect with an extremely high floor. His athleticism won’t jump off the page but he compensates with incredible savvy, ball skills and sheer play-making ability that gets defenses off the field on third down. Collier projects as a signal-calling deep safety with the advanced technique to hold up in man coverage as needed.

Getting Marshall and Collier into the mix would not only compensate for the two previous Palmetto misses, but would also solidify Florida's 2021 secondary recruiting by filling the room with two top talents to pair with an already well-put-together class. 

The question is: Can the Gators salvage the remaining talent seeping out of Palmetto? The momentum is not in their favor, but the race isn't over yet.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
indie499
indie499

ofer, as in 0 for 5 coming up. Let's get real people. Mullen can't recruit. This covid excuse is just silly. More than 1/2 of the top florida recruits have gone out of state. Close to home is just a cop out.
Last I checked, the Turnpike and I-75 are wide open.

John Garcia Jr.
John Garcia Jr.

Think Collier is a bit of a safer bet between he and Marshall but either/both would be major for UF moving forward. No doubt losing out on Taylor, in particular stings in a big way. Gotta think COVID hurt UF's chances from an in-person perspective.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Priority 2021 DL Target Leonard Taylor Commits to Miami

The Florida Gators will miss out on the big-time defensive tackle out of Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla), Leonard Taylor, who has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Demetrius Harvey

by

sage66

SEC Releases Fall COVID-19 Protocols, Football Requires Semiweekly Testing

Collegiate athletics will have a much different look this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Chief Borders' SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 linebacker commit Chief Borders, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Updates Recruitment: 'It's Neck and Neck'

Checking in on 2021 Florida Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders' recruitment, as he received several appealing official offers on August 1st.

Zach Goodall

by

skendallUF

How Leonard Taylor Committing to Miami Impacts Gators Recruiting

The Gators lost out on defensive lineman Leonard Taylor, but where do they go from here?

Demetrius Harvey

Kamar Wilcoxson Details Reclassification: 'I've Got Something to Prove'

Florida Gators 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson details his decision to reclassify into the 2020 haul, and shares defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's plan for his development.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Debut at No. 8 in Preseason Coaches Poll

It marks the second year in a row that Florida has debuted at No. 8.

Zach Goodall

Elite 2021 DL Leonard Taylor Committing Today, Between Florida and Miami

Miami Palmetto 2021 defensive tackle Leonard Taylor will be announcing his commitment, between Florida and Miami, this afternoon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter to NCAA: 'Enough is Enough'

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter addressed concerns, voiced support for Pac-12 initiative that 'enough is enough'.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Freddie1988

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp OL Depth Chart

What does the Florida Gators offensive line depth chart look like entering 2020 fall camp?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Ahab1111