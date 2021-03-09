Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2022 QB Nick Evers

The Florida Gators have their quarterback in the class of 2022.

The Gators have joined in on the run of quarterback commitments in the class of 2022, as Flower Mound (Texas) signal-caller Nick Evers has announced his pledge to Florida.

Evers received an offer from UF on Feb. 3 and proceeded to virtually visit the school on Mar. 5, speaking with head coach Dan Mullen, quarterbacks coach and primary recruiter Garrick McGee, several other assistants, and an advisor for about three hours.

Although national interest has surged in Evers over recent months, Mullen and Co. were able to swiftly seal the deal after meeting with the signal-caller and his parents over the Zoom meeting.

Thr 6-foot-4, 190 pound quarterback has an impressive arm and mobility to pair, which led to his 2,591 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air plus 218 yards and five scores on the ground during his first season as a varsity starter in 2020. Evers throws with anticipation into the middle of the field well and has shown accuracy to all three levels of the playing field from within structure.

In an interview with AllGators on Friday describing his visit, Evers spoke fondly of the relationship he has begun building with Mullen, acknowledging the importance of the relationship between a quarterback and his head coach.

The two will continue to grow that bond over the next nine months until the early signing period. Evers is the third commitment in Florida's 2021 haul and headlines the class as its quarterback, so he will surely pitch in as a recruiter throughout the process while simultaneously continuing to develop his game.

You can welcome Evers to Florida by following him on Twitter here. Check out Evers' junior season highlights via HUDL here.