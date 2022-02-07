Gators WR/TE Target Arlis Boardingham Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators may not be done with its signing class just yet as athlete Arlis Boardingham out of Van Nuys (Calif.) is set to make his decision.

Florida Gators 2022 target, athlete Arlis Boardingham, is set to decide between UF and the Oregon Ducks for where he will ultimately attend for at least the next three years.

The tight end/wide receiver recruit out of Birmingham HS (Van Nuys, Calf.) has finally come to a decision and is ready to announce it live on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 P.M. ET. He told 247Sports earlier today that he's "very excited to make my decision, it has been a long time coming."

In January, Boardingham shared with AllGators that he was "50/50" between the Ducks and the Gators, following his official visit to UF.

Now it appears that remains the case, but he is ready to make his decision nonetheless, choosing to stay near home on the west coast or venture out and take on the east coast in Gainesville.

"It was a fun experience overall. My parents had fun, and I had fun," Boardingham said of his official visit last month. "The staff really made sure that they spoke to my family and made sure that we were good and every day we were taken care of.

"The staff, everyone was on the same page, which was really good. They all know what they're talking about. They all had the same goal. So I felt like Coach Napier really set it all up and put it together good."

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Boardingham projects as a true hybrid between tight end and wideout with the potential to become a real threat in the Florida offense. In three years at Birmingham, he caught 104 passes for 1,675 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Though he said following his visit in January that if he came to a decision following his visit to Oregon he would make the decision immediately, that ultimately did not come to pass on National Signing Day, becoming one of the latest recruits to ultimately sign on the dotted line, somewhere.

If added to Florida's class, Boardingham would immediately become one of their top offensive targets in the 2022 class, joining receiver Caleb Douglas, Tony Livingston and Hayden Hansen as the three pass catchers.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.