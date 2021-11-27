Jayden Gibson Sticking With the Florida Gators

One of the top recruits in the Florida Gators' 2022 class plans to honor his commitment despite UF's imminent head coaching change.

West Orange (Fla.) 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson plans to honor his commitment to the Florida Gators despite their coaching staff reset, he shared via Twitter on Saturday.

"I'm locked in with the Gators man!" Gibson wrote. "Did some thinking and I don’t wanna go anywhere else in the country."

Gibson shared that he intended to assess his options as a recruit this past week shortly after Florida had fired head coach Dan Mullen, although he remained committed to the program during that time. After some thought, Gibson came to the conclusion that UF remains the best option for his college career.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Gibson is one of the top play-making threats in the class of 2022 and is considered the No. 20 wide receiver prospect in the nation during this cycle, per Sports Illustrated All-American. Gibson has accumulated 37 offers from across the country and pledged to Florida in October.

Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is the leading candidate to replace Mullen at Florida.

You can find Gibson's SI All-American scouting report below.

At The Opening in California to kick off the month of July, there was a constant question asked when Gibson took the field and ran third-level routes; 'who is that?' The towering pass-catcher ran by Power 5 pledges on routine to kick off the prestigious event and when he couldn't, he still found a way to out jump and/or muscle defenders at the apex. On tape it's more of the same, but Gibson also counters with above average route-running polish and surprising ability after the catch for a prospect his size. He is savvy, efficient and that stride covers a lot of ground in a hurry. The Floridian, who also plays basketball, has seen his recruitment explode in recent months with the quick rise, making his 2021 season one of America's most intriguing to track.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.