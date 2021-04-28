2022 OL Addison Nichols Names Florida Gators in His Top 5

After back-to-back cycles struggling to land an impact player on the exterior offensive line, Florida finds themselves in the top five for Addison Nichols.

Since Florida’s current coaching staff burst onto the scene in 2018, the direction of the Gators football program has been turned around for the better

Eclipsing double-digit wins in each of Dan Mullen’s first two seasons followed by an SEC East title in the tumultuous 2020 season, Florida is on the cusp of elevating itself to, once again, becoming consistent winners. However, an inhibiting factor that has plagued the Gators from returning to the top of the mountain has been lackluster recruiting classes relative to their yearly competition.

Specifically struggling to find talent to anchor down the offensive line, coach John Hevesy is looking to turn around his luck this cycle by landing priority target Addison Nichols.

Announcing Florida in his top five on Monday afternoon alongside Georgia, Ohio State, USC and Tennessee, acquiring the four-star target from Norcross (Ga.) would be a step in the right direction to reconcile Hevesy’s recruiting woes.

Despite being ranked as the third overall guard in the class of 2022 by composite rankings, Nichols currently operates on the exterior of the line for Greater Atlanta Christian.

With offensive tackle being a dire need for Florida in 2022 recruiting, Nichols contains the desirable strength and the footwork to make an early impact in college.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, Nichols shows an ability to overpower his assignments, both as a run blocked and in pass protection.

Continuing to build his body into a offensive tackle caliber player, his versatility for moving across the offensive line and the physicality that he plays with makes him an asset for all of the five school remaining in contention.

Last month, Nichols talked with AllGators’ sister site Volunteer Country and shared that Florida was the school separating itself from the pack.

While also mentioning the top five schools he was considering the most, Nichols stuck to those schools in his latest cut of programs vying for his services.

The trench monster is set to visit the University of Florida on June 11, 2021, allowing Hevesy and company a chance to sell offensive line development and production to Nichols, by highlighting the soon-to-be draftees of Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie.