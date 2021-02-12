Six Impactful Offensive Targets for the Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Class

The Florida Gators have experienced their fair share of turmoil on the recruiting trail in recent years. Landing these six players on offense completely alters the trajectory of the program for the better.

Photo of Woodward Academy (Ga.) running back Damari Alston. Credit: Maria Golick

A recipe for sustained success: landing blue-chip talents.

Since Dan Mullen and company arrived onto the scene in Gainesville following the 2017 season, hope for better days was at an all-time high following a 4-7 season.

While the new regime had little time to concentrate a full-forced effort on the recruiting trail, big-time acquisitions like Emory Jones, Kyle Pitts and Jacob Copeland highlighted the 2018 class.

However, from that point forward, Florida’s efforts on the trail have been a bit lackluster, overshadowing the on-field success they have seen.

Going a combined 29-9 in three seasons, Mullen has eclipsed eight or more wins each season, with the lowest win total coming in 2020. Making their long-awaited return to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, Mullen has emphasized the necessity to pick up the production on the trail.

As a result, the Gators’ program is at pivotal a crossroads.

Despite the incredible job done to fill holes via the transfer portal offensively, Florida has struggled mightily to close the deal on the top talents across the country from the high school ranks. Now, the Gators are yet again looking to right the ship where elite high school talent is concerned in 2022.

These six game-changers could be the difference between continued underachievement or future restored prominence in the Swamp in an offensive-centric breakdown.

1. OL Tyler Booker

6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive tackle from New Haven, Conn.

Ah yes, more emphasis on anchoring down the trenches. No better way to accomplish that feat than landing IMG Academy product Tyler Booker.

As the calendar year turned from 2020 to 2021, Booker released the top ten programs that he would be considering in his recruitment going forward. Making the cut was the Florida Gators, a team that desperately need his talents.

Given his incredible size and quick feet off the ball, Booker possesses a raw skillset that makes him an intriguing tackles prospect for the 2022 class. Also showcasing relentless effort and consistency in finishing his blocks through the whistle, Booker pairs imposing physical intangibles with desirable play-style qualities that bode well for him to earn significant playing time and starting duties as early as year two.

As time goes on, Florida will be tasked with setting itself apart from the heavyweights of Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Penn State for what many believe to be a must-have in-state talent for the Gators to begin flipping the script on their exterior offensive line recruiting woes.

2. WR Kevin Coleman

5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver from St. Louis, Mo.

In the past two seasons, Florida has lost a combined six wide receivers to the NFL, causing a monumental reload to be in-store.

Looking in the direction of slot receivers, the Gators recently offered St. Mary's prospect Kevin Coleman in an attempt to fill that need with one of the nation's top talents.

Despite possessing a smaller frame than many of the wide receivers the Gators have targeted in recent years, Coleman's natural athleticism and top-end speed equip him to be a complete playmaker at the next level, one Mullen can utilize in numerous different ways. Showcasing elusiveness after the catch, sure hands and the versatility to line up a number of different spots, Coleman is a Swiss-army knife that can be used in a Kadarius Toney-type role in the Gators’ offense.

Accounting for 76 receptions, 1512 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore season, Coleman built a name for himself in the eyes of college coaches around the nation.

Currently sitting at 33 offers and counting, Missouri's top-ranked player is a hot commodity that will significantly aid a team's ability to produce explosive plays.

Despite enduring a shortened season that failed to give him the opportunity to build upon an impressive sophomore campaign the way he had imagined due to Covid-19, Coleman still managed to post 12 touchdowns on the season in four games. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Sitting as the 18th ranked prospect in the entire country, Coleman brings a unique ability to immediately step on the field as a freshman at the next level in some capacity. With what would be the highest recruit the Gators have landed under Mullen, Coleman would reequip Florida with the unpredictability factor in the gameplan they will be losing via Toney's departure.

Being a little late to Coleman's recruitment party, it will take a flashy recruiting pitch to draw him to Florida. However, with the resume that Gators' wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has put together in recent years in sending players to the NFL, anything is possible.

3a. RB Damari Alston

5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Atlanta, Ga.

Speaking candidly on multiple occasions — including recently in an exclusive interview with AllGators' — about his relationship with the Florida coaching staff and his interest in continuing his playing career in orange and blue, Damari Alston would restore balance to a running back room that has been reeling on the trail in the past couple years.

Accounting for 1943 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns in 2020, the Woodward Academy product showcased a rare mix of elite acceleration and ability to bully his way through contact that makes him a chore to bring to the ground.

Given his impressive physicality and upper body strength for someone his age, the talented back provides an ideal power to utilize in short yardages situations, with a propensity to bust one into the second-and third-levels of the defense, if not beyond.

Being a prototypical running back for the SEC, given his muscular build and continuously improving skillset — both on the ground and as a pass-catcher — Alston would provide Florida with a future bell-cow back to lean upon in nearly any situation.

As time goes forward and Aston gets closer to making a final decision, the Gators will be major players until the end. If they are to seal the deal, the negative narrative surrounding Florida's recruiting at running back will fade away.

3b. RB Jamie Felix

5-foot-10, 190-pound running back from Kingsland, Ga.

An equally important land as Alston for the class, Jamie Felix currently sits as a highly regarded prospect on the 2022 radar.

With a previously mentioned emphasis on acquiring two running backs from this upcoming cycle, the Peach State duo of Alston and Felix brings a dangerous one-two punch to the Gators backfield.

Named the leader in Felix's recruitment back in March of 2020, immediately following his on-campus presence for Junior Day, Florida is in a stellar position to acquire the explosive back come the time of his commitment. Equipped with a one-cut and go skillset, Felix brings the vision, acceleration and straight-line speed needed to excel at the collegiate level.

Currently ranked as a four-star prospect in composite rankings, Felix has handled 400 carries for 2,213 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, along with 37 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns through the air throughout his career at Camden County.

Missing out on Felix is a detrimental loss for the Gators' running back room going forward and a significant blow to the recruiting department, given the evident interest he has shown for the program thus far.

4. OL Earnest Greene

6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive guard from Bellflower, Ca.

Florida rarely extends their hand to the west coast in an attempt to acquire valuable talent, and when they have, it hasn't worked out in their favor (e.g., 2019 DB Chris Steele).

However, to build a consistently competitive roster, looking far and wide will become a necessity, especially when it comes to a position of need like offensive linemen. Currently, Earnest Greene from St. Johns Bosco falls into that category.

Ranked as the second-best guard prospect in the entire nation for the 2022 class, Greene provides the size, strength and aggressive nature that is sorely missing from the Gators' front lines.

The most vital factor of Greene's film upon first glance is his unwavering propensity to play through the whistle, similar to Booker. Whether it be an average run blocking scenario or in pass protection, Green consistently drives his opponents into the turf or making his way to the second level once rendering his first blocking assignment unavailing.

Seeing time as a tackle on both sides of the line in high school, Greene has showcased a quick first step that allows him to beat opposing defensive lineman to the spot in pass protection.

Projecting to see time on the interior offensive line in his collegiate career given his stature and nastiness as a blocker, Greene's quick first step paired with a forceful punch on his assignments sets him up to be a top-tier guard in college football when his time arises.

With strong ties to the Ohio State Buckeyes at this point in his recruitment, it would take an all-in push for Florida to acquire his talents. However, despite being unlikely, Greene's mean streak would bring a change of pace to the Florida offensive line, providing a cornerpiece to the unit going forward.

5. QB M.J. Morris

6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback from Atlanta, Ga.

The quarterback position under Mullen will never be an area of concern given his track record molding and developing several of college football's finest.

With the acquisition of M.J. Morris, Mullen would be in Heaven.

Fitting into the system perfect and a willing and able runner, as well as a more than capable passer, Morris would be a great addition to a quarterback room that would give him a few years to hone in on his development before seeing the field.

Tallying 21 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground during two seasons at Carrollton, accompanied by 2652 yards on 57% completion, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions throughout his career, Morris is a complete player equipped with arm strength that allows him to squeeze balls into tight windows downfield and make off-platform throws, pinpoint accuracy, poised pocket presence and elusiveness on the ground.

Given Morris's dual-threat abilities, the now-Pace Academy prospect is a dangerous piece that can hurt the opposition in a multitude of ways, giving him a legitimate to become a star under Mullen's tutelage.

As one of the highest view quarterbacks on the Gators' board, Morris would be a huge recruiting victory in the first cycle without Brian Johnson as the quarterback's coach.

Honorable Mention: Jaleel Skinner

6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end from Greer S.C.

Following his remarks earlier in the week, naming Florida his top destination, Jaleel Skinner was heavily considered to be included on the list of impactful offensive targets.

However, given the UF roster's current state, positions like running back and offensive line took priority over the tight end spot due to the accumulated talent already occupying the room.

Still standing as a notable focal point in the Gators' recruiting plans going forward, obtaining the long and lengthy tight end that can stretch the field will provide yet another elite addition to Tim Brewster's squad and make a similar impact on the roster as those listed above.