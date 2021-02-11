Florida Gators Recruiting: 2022 TEs to Keep Tabs On

Florida has sent out several offers to tight ends in the class of 2022. Here are some early standouts.

The tight end position has quickly become one of the best groups within the Florida Gators program. While the departure of tight end Kyle Pitts will sting, the team will be getting a blue-chip transfer prospect in former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert.

The program will also be welcoming incoming freshmen Gage Wilcox (Jefferson - Tampa, Fla.) and Nick Elksnis (Episcopal - Jacksonville, Fla.), two highly-valued commodities that won't take too long to integrate within the Florida system.

Though that will allow Florida to have an incredibly competitive group for 2021, there are a few prospects within the 2022 recruiting class to keep tabs on as the Gators move on to the 2022 cycle.

While Florida will always want new talent at the position, there may not be as many prospects they'll be choosing from, likely just one or two players will ultimately be selected during the 2022 cycle.

With that said, here are the five key tight end targets for the Gators moving forward:

Jaleel Skinner

It is no question that Skinner will likely be the No. 1 option for Florida at the tight end position. He has already reportedly named the Gators his top target for his recruitment, speaking with one of the nation's top recruiters in the country in Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster nearly every day.

"I wake up every morning with a text message from him, and that puts a smile on my face," Skinner said in his interview with Rivals.

Hailing from Greer (S.C.), Skinner presents an incredibly large frame at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, making him an ideal fit for the tight end position due to his size and athleticism alone. He is currently rated as the No. 2 tight end in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle, and it appears he has plenty of room to grow.

Plenty of schools are vying for Skinner's services too, including Clemson, South Carolina and Florida State.

Florida is already set up at the tight end position for the next few seasons most likely, but Skinner would certainly seal the deal for the position in the long run. Certainly, if the team were to land Skinner the tight end U label, currently most associated with Penn State University, would be up for grabs nationally.

Oscar Delp

Delp, a tight end from West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.), was recently given an offer by the university, and specifically via tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Speaking with AllGators in January, Delp spoke about his excitement, noting that he hopes to continue getting to know the expert recruiter.

"Coach Brewster offered me. It was our first time talking and we had a great conversation," Delp told AllGators in January. "I am very excited to get to learn more about him as a coach and as a person and I believe we are going to develop a strong relationship."

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Delp is one of the most intriguing players within the 2022 recruiting class at the tight end position. He has the size - and certainly, the ability given his 43 receptions for 730 yards and nine touchdown junior season at West Forsyth, to compete with many within the SEC if he were to join the Gators.

The Gators aren't the only team vying for his services currently. Delp has offers from Georgia, USC, UNC, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, and South Carolina, among other schools. While he is in no rush to make his decision, expect Delp to choose during Early Signing Day in December.

Antonio Gates Jr.

While Gates Jr. currently plays wide receiver for Fordson (Dearborn, MI), if it wasn't obvious by his name alone, the ability to play the tight end position runs through his blood.

Gates, the son and namesake of the future NFL Hall of Fame tight end has a direct connection to the Florida football program. Florida's tight ends coach, Tim Brewster, coached his father while with the San Diego Chargers for a short time, developing him into the tight end he was years ago when Gates was signed as an undrafted free agent, basketball convert project.

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds entering his senior season, it is possible Gates Jr. will continue to develop, and due to his large frame, he could easily pack on more weight with Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

While it is not yet clear whether or not the Gators would want to view Gates Jr. as a project player, there is no question that Brewster would be up for the challenge.

The Gators offered Gates. Jr. earlier this year on Jan. 27, and currently only Kentucky, Ole Miss and Arkansas are competing for his services within the SEC.