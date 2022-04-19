The Florida Gators have quickly ascended in the recruitment of Reagan (N.C.) offensive lineman Sam Pendleton.

Florida's new coaching staff sent an offer Pendleton an offer at the beginning of March, and following his visit to The Swamp last week, Pendleton has named UF as one of his finalists alongside Michigan, Notre Dame and North Carolina State according to Rivals.

Pendleton announced on Tuesday that he will make his commitment public on April 25.

While Florida's offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, lead the pitch to Pendleton about offensive line play at UF, linebackers coach Jay Bateman has also been involved with the process. Bateman was on North Carolina's staff when Pendleton earned an offer from the Tar Heels in December 2021.

Pendleton, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, is considered the No. 23 interior lineman in the class of 2023, according to the On3 Consensus rankings. Although he projects as a guard at the next level, Pendleton primarily played left and right tackle as a junior, dominating as a powerful run blocker and appearing athletic and technically sound in pass protection at both positions.

Florida has mainly focused on recruiting offensive tackles in the class of 2023, one of the team's biggest long-term needs, but has honed in on a handful of interior prospects as well.

IMG Academy's (Fla.) Knijeah Harris named UF among his top six schools earlier in April and plans to make his commitment on May 7. Roderick Kearney of Orange Park (Fla.) and Tommy Kinsler of Trinity Catholic (Fla.) are interior linemen to watch as well.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.