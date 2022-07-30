WR Andy Jean Commits to the Gators During Weekend Visit

The Florida Gators are on fire on the recruiting trail.

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean announced his commitment to Florida on Saturday, a bit of a surprise decision as Jean had publicly stated that he intended to make his college decision this fall.

Jean shared via social media that he was moving his commitment up roughly two hours before announcing his pledge, during the second day of his UF visit this weekend.

Jean, a former Miami commit, told AllGators that Florida had emerged as his leading school following his official visit to Gainesville at the end of June. He exited the trip excited by the rebuild that new head coach Billy Napier is constructing at UF.

"Florida is a place that's building," Jean remarked. "I want to go to a school that's building, not a school [that] already just has a lot, you feel me? I want to help build and I want to become a legend, wherever I go."

The Gators have picked up serious offensive recruiting momentum in the last few weeks, with the additions of Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes, running back Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Treyaun Webb, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and Orlando (Fla.) Boone wide receiver Aidan Mizell since the beginning of July.

Considering UF's run on commitments, Jean saw no reason to wait any longer to join the class and attempt to build something special. His time spent with wide receivers Gators coach Keary Colbert in June, going over Jean's potential fit in UF's offense, helped seal the deal.

"The things [Colbert] showed me ... [it's] the same thing, [the] route-running they do and the offense they run, it's the same thing I run at my school," Jean claimed. "So, me, if I do come to Florida, I'll already be hands-on and already sculptured to rock out."

Jean, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is considered the No. 49 receiver and No. 353 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3Sports consensus rankings. During his junior season, he tallied 733 yards and eight touchdowns across 40 receptions (18.3 yards per catch).

He's the fifth receiver to commit to Florida during the 2023 recruiting cycle, following Mizell, Wilson, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Creed Whittemore and Eustis (Fla.) High's Tyree Patterson.

