Gators OL Commit Austin Barber's Scouting Report, Highlights

One down, one up for the Florida Gators on the offensive line in the 2021 recruiting class. On Thursday night, Florida added Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) offensive tackle Austin Barber to its haul within three hours of former commit Javonte Gardner signing with Jackson State.

Head coach Dan Mullen suggested on Wednesday, after Florida had signed 21 prospects during the early signing period, that UF remained on the prowl for offensive line help in the class. "O-line is one that we probably want to finish the class off with moving forward," said Mullen. "That's probably the biggest one moving forward."

Just over 24 hours later, Barber was a part of the class. The massive trenchman, a teammate of fellow Gators' recruit, wide receiver Marcus Burke, fills a big need as UF has not landed a true left tackle in some time.

Barber can provide that with continued development at the next level. He possesses ideal size and great length to handle edge rushers on an island, with movement skills that should serve him well as a blocker in space and in one-on-one matchups. That athleticism should serve Barber well as a pulling blocker as well as moving up into the second-level in the run game.

In Florida's strength and conditioning program, Barber will look to redistribute some weight and get stronger with his lower body. His upper body strength, however, shows up plenty on tape as Barber often throws his blocking responsibility into the dirt.

His pass sets can be a bit reactive and he will want to narrow his original punch to get into the rusher's chest more effectively, but the foundation is there for Barber to emerge as a sound pass protector. Barber's athleticism and solid footwork allow him to mirror rushers, while his pad level and anchor at the point of contact have improved from his junior to senior season.

Below, you can find Barber's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.

SI All-American scouting report

Prospect: OT Austin Barber

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

Commi: Florida (12/17/2020)

Frame: Long, massive, frame with room to add definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Surprisingly athletic for his size, and he moves well to the second level, which likely stems from his time on the basketball court. Is athletic in space and shows nice footwork on a consistent basis.

Instincts: He leverages well in close quarters with a nice first step in both run and pass protection sets. He is quick to disengage and get to the second level in a timely manner.

Polish: Barber possesses a massive frame with surprising athleticism. He can add definition and improve overall strength to be more physical at and through the point of attack. His ability to get to the second level is desirable, but he needs to reduce negative steps to be more effective.

Bottom Line: Austin Barber is a long, massive, athletic tackle prospect with desirable agility and ability to bend. He lacks physicality and timing, and can benefit from added strength in his upper body. He is consistent in his sets, but he needs to reduce negative steps to be efficient at the college level. He projects as a Power-5 starter over the course of his career.