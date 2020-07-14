SI All-American Candidate Austin Barber Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Austin Barber

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

Committed to: Minnesota

Frame: Long, massive, frame with room to add definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Surprisingly athletic for his size, and he moves well to the second level, which likely stems from his time on the basketball court. Is athletic in space and shows nice footwork on a consistent basis.

Instincts: He leverages well in close quarters with a nice first step in both run and pass protection sets. He is quick to disengage and get to the second level in a timely manner.

Polish: Barber possesses a massive frame with surprising athleticism. He can add definition and improve overall strength to be more physical at and through the point of attack. His ability to get to the second level is desirable, but he needs to reduce negative steps to be more effective.

Bottom Line: Austin Barber is a long, massive, athletic tackle prospect with desirable agility and ability to bend. He lacks physicality and timing, and can benefit from added strength in his upper body. He is consistent in his sets, but he needs to reduce negative steps to be efficient at the college level. He projects as a Power-5 starter over the course of his career.