Gators DB Target Bryce Thornton Announces Commitment Date

Three days after an unofficial visit to Gainesville for Florida's bout with Kentucky, priority defensive back target Bryce Thornton set his commitment date for Oct. 13, he announced on Tuesday night.

The Georgia native's recruitment is down to two SEC schools: Alabama and Florida.

Thornton is scheduled to officially visit Tuscaloosa on Oct. 7 for the Crimson Tide's bout with Texas A&M before returning to UF for the weekend of Oct. 21 for his official as he looks to decipher which school suits his career aspirations better. However, with his pledge falling in the middle of those two trips, there's a possibility he moves dates around to compensate.

Currently, he said he feels that the Gators are recruiting him harder, but the two remain at a deadlock at the top as he nears a decision in just under a month.

The Milton (Ga.) safety prospect, however, regards Florida and its "big family feel" highly after recently visiting the program for their week two contest in The Swamp. He shared with All Gators after the loss to Kentucky that the usage of young talent in the defense, most notably in the secondary with Kamari Wilson and Devin Moore, is a drawing factor to Florida, along with the defense as a whole.

"It's really like a big deal for me because definitely want to play my freshman year," he said. "I really liked it. I thought it played a good defensive game today, and I feel like they can play even better."

Thornton currently aligns as a safety at the prep level, but he possesses the versatility to slide around the defensive backfield at safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's will. Given his 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame and instinctual coverage skills, a full-time role at the STAR (nickel cornerback) position fits Thornton well if he is to choose Florida.

No matter where he lines up, the ball skills he can provide in the secondary will bolster a unit that looks to return to prominence under the new leadership of Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

Thornton would join an already talented group of defensive back commits for the Gators in 2023, adding his name alongside Ja'Keem Jackson, Sharif Denson, Jordan Castell and Aaron Gates with Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson remaining as priority targets.

