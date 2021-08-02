Gators Fall in Latest SIAA 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

The latest Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting class rankings sees the Florida Gators drop back to their debut spot on the list.

A month after jumping up three spots, the Florida Gators find themselves back at the No. 25 spot in Sports Illustrated All-American's monthly recruiting rankings, their debut position when the first list came out at the beginning of June.

Florida's recruiting efforts stalled in July amid a several-week dead period, as the Gators only added one commitment in the current class with the addition of Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs at Friday Night Lights on the second-to-last day of the month.

UF has the fewest commits of the top 25 teams in these rankings with 11, closely behind Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas A&M, each of those programs owning 12 pledges in this cycle.

Although the Gators also added 2023 Milton (Fla.) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell and 2024 Mundy's Mills (Ga.) Jerrick Gibson on Friday night, those commitments do not count toward these rankings as they are a part of future classes. However, the end-of-July surge in pledges indicates some momentum for Florida moving forward on the trail.

AllGators expects Florida's commit count to rise in the month of August, which could lead to another move upward in SIAA's rankings come the beginning of September. Several key targets are expected to make their college decisions in the coming weeks, whether it be to UF or elsewhere, including Powell (Tenn.) defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Lake Gibson (Fla.) running back Jaylon Glover, and Niceville (Fla.) defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, among others.

You can check out SIAA's evaluation of Florida's 2022 recruiting class to-date below, as well as the entire list of rankings for the month of August.

The Gators hold in the top 25 despite the smallest class on the list with the addition of in-state running back Terrance Gibbs over the weekend. Stock up marks for quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Shemar James boosted the overall view of Dan Mullen's haul, too.

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Alabama (21)

4. Notre Dame (2)

5. Clemson (17)

6. LSU (5)

7. Texas A&M (6)

8. Georgia (7)

9. Florida State (3)

10. Oregon (19)

11. Oklahoma (10)

12. Texas (9)

13. Boston College (8)

14. Michigan (14)

15. Baylor (11)

16. Rutgers (13)

17. South Carolina (21)

18. Arkansas (20)

19. Virginia Tech (MR)

20. Iowa State (NR)

21. North Carolina (NR)

22. Indiana (MR)

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State (12)

25. Florida (22)

Dropped out: USC (15), Kentucky (18), Oklahoma State (23), Missouri (24), Maryland (25)

Under consideration: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati

