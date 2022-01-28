Gators in Contention for Two of Six Remaining SI99 Recruits

The Florida Gators have a chance to land two of the six 2022 SI99 prospects that remain available.

Billy Napier is aiming to put a bow on top of his remodeled, and debut, Florida Gators recruiting class.

After landing three top-50 talents within his first three weeks on the job — No. 34 prospect Kamari Wilson (No. 3 safety), No. 37 prospect Shemar James (No. 3 linebacker) and No. 50 prospect Devin Moore (No. 9 cornerback), as well as No. 97 prospect Chris McClellan (No. 9 defensive lineman), according to the finalized 2022 SI99 rankings — Napier and his Gators' coaching staff have put themselves in a position to land another two come Feb. 2's National Signing Day.

Those recruits are No. 2 linebacker and No. 16 overall prospect Harold Perkins and No. 7 safety and No. 79 overall recruit Jacoby Mathews.

Sports Illustrated All-American broke down where both Perkins and Mathews' recruitment stands currently, along with the other four available SI99 prospects. You can find the latest updates on Perkins and Mathews below.

LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park The newest addition to the best available list, Perkins decommitted from Texas A&M this week after making the public lick at the Under Armour All-America Game on January 2. Even when he did, he admitted he would continue to take visits and that the race was far from over when it came to his signature. Florida got him on campus the first weekend of the contact period and Billy Napier's staff made a strong impression. Mario Cristobal and Miami were slotting to get the two-way Texan on campus this weekend but LSU and Brian Kelly changed his mind and he will wrap up the visit tour in Baton Rouge. There is a lot of smoke around this recruitment and a surprise could be in store, but the Gators and Tigers coaching staffs have to feel most at ease compared to others at this time. "I always said I wanted to be like an X-factor. So, that's kind of how Coach Napier sees me," Perkins said after his official visit to Gainesville.

S Jacoby Mathews, Ponchatoula (La.) High The one-time LSU commitment and state native has trimmed his list to a final trio. The Tigers are still in the thick of the race, along with SEC foes Florida and Texas A&M down the home stretch. Florida made a strong impression on a recent official visit, where he was able to reconnect with Corey Raymond -- the coach Mathews once committed to at LSU. Napier's staff was also courting him at Louisiana, so there is more familiarity there despite it being the senior's first time in Gainesville. A&M is in the mix but the primary battle here appears to be between the pair of new coaching staffs with plenty of ties to Louisiana. A final visit back to Baton Rouge this weekend will loom large in the final call because Florida has pushed all it theoretically could to date. "I feel comfortable if I was to sign the paper to Florida," Mathews told All Gators.

