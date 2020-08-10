AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Land Commitment From Priority 2021 DB Corey Collier Jr.

Donavon Keiser

Following the commitment of his Miami Palmetto (Fla.) teammate Jason Marshall Jr. to the Florida Gators last night, Florida doubled down to land another excellent defensive back from the 305 today. 

The Gators added four-star safety Corey Collier Jr to their 2021 class after he made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ just moments ago. Collier is one of the top safety prospects in the entire 2021 class and has been near the top of the UF board for months now. Collier chose the UF over Miami and LSU who had cracked the final three he put out on July 20th.  

Collier has visited Gainesville on a variety of occasions over the past year, present for both the FSU and Auburn games. He was most recently was in town for March's junior day event before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting.

Landing a rangy safety like Collier fills any potential holes the Gators have in their secondary class, as he joins fellow 2021 commits in Marshall, Winter Park (Fla.) safety/nickel Dakota Mitchell, Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.) safety Donovan McMillon, and Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) cornerback Jordan Young to carry on the rich tradition of Florida's defensive back development and production. 

Below is a preview of Collier's full Sports Illustrated All-American evaluation: 

Bottom line: Collier, the son of former Florida State defensive back Cornelius Collier, has the makeup of a versatile secondary prospect with an extremely high floor. His athleticism won’t jump off the page but he compensates with incredible savvy, ball skills and sheer play-making ability that gets defenses off the field on third down. Collier projects as a signal-calling deep safety with the advanced technique to hold up in man coverage as needed.

Collier had a spectacular junior season, recording 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 13 defended passes and joining Marshall on the Miami Herald All-Dade 8A-6A First Team in 2019. 

The Gators will be losing over four safeties after this season in Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner, Brad Stewart Jr, and Quincy Lenton, due to graduation. Once he hits campus, Collier will get a chance to make an impact immediately as the only other safeties on the roster are freshmen Mordecai McDaniel and Rashad Torrence II. 

While losing out on fellow Palmetto targets, namely elite defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, Florida has to be happy with its results. Landing Marshall and Collier as a defensive back tandem fills two of Florida's most pressing needs in the 2021 cycle with top talents.

Want more Florida Gators content from Sports Illustrated? Subscribe to AllGators by clicking "Follow" on the top right corner of this page.

Make sure to follow AllGators on Twitter and Facebook as well.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reactions: Corey Collier Jr.'s Commitment to the Florida Gators

Whate are Florida Gators coaches, players, and other affiliates saying following 2021 safety Corey Collier Jr.'s commitment?

Zach Goodall

Reactions: Florida Gators Land Palmetto CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Many players, coaches and future teammates react to the news of Palmetto (Miami) cornerback Jason Marshall committing to the Florida Gators.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Gators, College Players Unite via #WeWantToPlay Movement, Call For Union

With the season seemingly hanging by a thread, college football players have banded together for their safety, rights and ability to have their voices heard.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Priority DB Target Corey Collier Jr. Set to Commit Today

Could the Florida Gators land their second commitment from Miami Palmetto (Fla.) in as many days?

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 CB Jason Marshall's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 cornerback commit Jason Marshall Jr., an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Elite 2021 Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Commits to Florida Gators

One of Florida's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Jason Marshall Jr. of talent-rich Miami Palmetto High School, has committed to the Gators.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 QB Jalen Kitna's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Jalen Kitna, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2023 OT Target Fond of Hevesy's NFL Development History

A name to remember when it comes to 2023 recruiting: Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) offensive tackle and Florida Gators target Payton Kirkland.

Zach Goodall

Gators 2021 Commit Tyreak Sapp, 7 Targets Named Top-50 Defenders by MaxPreps

Florida Gators recruiting looks to land several top defenders in 2021, including top-50 defender DL Tyreak Sapp, named by MaxPreps.

Demetrius Harvey

Can the Florida Gators Salvage Miami Palmetto's Remaining Recruits?

Florida has swung and missed in two priority targets out of Miami Palmetto (Fla.) in the 2021 class. With two remaining on the board, will the Gators pull either out of South Florida?

Zach Goodall

by

Gatorbaitt