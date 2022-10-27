Where to Watch Gators Priority CB Target Cormani McClain's Commitment

Photo: Cormani McClain; Credit: Zach Goodall

Decision day is here for the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Cormani McClain.

Ahead of the elite cornerback prospect's highly anticipated announcement, McClain's mother, Kaishay White, released the details for streaming her son's commitment for his 6 p.m. ceremony at the Youkey Theatre at RP Funding Center.

You can stream the ceremony on CBSSports.com from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The nation's top cornerback has narrowed his illustrious offer list to three schools in recent months, focusing on Alabama, Florida and Miami as the programs with legitimate chances to land his services.

The Gators have controlled their destiny in McClain's recruitment dating back to the previous regime led by Dan Mullen. That fact continued when the new staff took over in December, immediately building a connection with the ball-hawking press-man cornerback to rebuild the position group under renowned CB coach Corey Raymond.

McClain's liking for the in-state school provides Florida with confidence in their ability to land him later today. However, with blue-blood Alabama and a wild card in Miami still on the table, only time will tell his true intentions.

The high school senior is still relatively new to the cornerback position, having only switched to the defensive side of the ball from wide receiver out of need for Lake Gibson in the closing stretch of his sophomore season. Totaling an eye-popping 19 interceptions in the 16 games he appeared in on that side of the ball for the Braves, the now-Lakeland Dreadnaught is the premier target for the Gators squad regardless of position.

Landing him would bring elite-level length, speed, instincts and press coverage technique to an already booming commit list for the UF secondary.

He has the potential to be a program-altering acquisition.

