DL Peter Woods Names Florida Gators in Top Six Schools

The Florida Gators aren't done with their 2022 recruiting class quite yet, but received good news within the 2023 cycle on Sunday evening as Alabaster (Ala.) defensive lineman Peter Woods included UF in his top six schools, he announced via Twitter.

Woods included the Gators alongside Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Oregon as the teams remaining in contention for his services in the final year of his recruitment.

Sanding at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, the Thompson High School product is a versatile defensive line prospect that pairs athleticism, strength, quick feet and production against the run and pass during his high school career.

Under the previous regime, Woods’ home state of Alabama served as a hotspot for talent, especially on the defensive side of the football. The state was manned by now-former linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who boasted the most successful résumé of any Dan Mullen assistant on the trail.

Reeling in notable linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams in the past, Billy Napier and company continued the trend of landing big-time playmakers from the state with the surprising re-addition of Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.) LB Shemar James to the class during the 2022 early signing period.

The foundation for James was laid by Robinson, and the new personnel in place was able to capitalize on that in the closing stages of his recruitment.

Similarly, Woods’ point of contact at the University of Florida has been the former assistant thus far. Therefore, the Gators will be tasked with maintaining and strengthening the already strong relationship in the coming months to land the talented defensive tackle.

While there is currently no defensive line coach — along with other vacancies — in place for the Gators, reports have suggested that they (and the others) will come from the NFL. That would serve as a huge luxury for the UF recruiting efforts because he has the knowledge that allowed him to serve at the game's highest level and understands what is expected of players to get to the next level.

As a result, Florida should be expected to be a strong contender for Woods, given the pitch they will be able to make for his services.

Woods has the potential to be a high-caliber defensive lineman at the next level. If Florida is able to continue to stay in his good graces, he would play a significant role in Napier’s vision to bolster the trenches.

