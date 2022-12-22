Florida CB Target Desmond Ricks Commits to Alabama

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama over Florida and LSU in a signing day ceremony on Thursday.

Ricks quickly emerged as Florida's No. 1 target remaining at cornerback as the 2023 recruiting cycle neared its close, after Lakeland (Fla.) High's Cormani McClain surprisingly committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 27.

Ricks, a Chesapeake, Va., native, reclassified to the 2023 class from 2024 on Oct. 22. He made a short turnaround by trimming his list of desired schools down to three on Nov. 3, including the Gators, thanks primarily to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond's recruiting efforts.

"Coach Raymond is the reason I'm here," Ricks told All Gators following his visit to campus in July for UF's Grill in the Ville recruiting event. "Everybody else is having their cookout today, but I decided to come here to see coach Raymond because he's the best doing it ... with him being known for developing players."

Ricks would go on to officially visit Florida between Dec. 2-4, a week following an official trip to Alabama and a week before an official trip to LSU. In the end, his trek to Tuscaloosa made the best impression.

Florida signed cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, Ja'Keem Jackson and Aaron Gates, safeties Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton and nickel corner Sharif Denson as defensive back members of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

