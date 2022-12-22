Skip to main content

Florida CB Target Desmond Ricks Commits to Alabama

Florida's top remaining defensive back target will play for SEC rival Alabama at the next level.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama over Florida and LSU in a signing day ceremony on Thursday.

Ricks quickly emerged as Florida's No. 1 target remaining at cornerback as the 2023 recruiting cycle neared its close, after Lakeland (Fla.) High's Cormani McClain surprisingly committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 27. 

Ricks, a Chesapeake, Va., native, reclassified to the 2023 class from 2024 on Oct. 22. He made a short turnaround by trimming his list of desired schools down to three on Nov. 3, including the Gators, thanks primarily to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond's recruiting efforts.

"Coach Raymond is the reason I'm here," Ricks told All Gators following his visit to campus in July for UF's Grill in the Ville recruiting event. "Everybody else is having their cookout today, but I decided to come here to see coach Raymond because he's the best doing it ... with him being known for developing players."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ricks would go on to officially visit Florida between Dec. 2-4, a week following an official trip to Alabama and a week before an official trip to LSU. In the end, his trek to Tuscaloosa made the best impression.

Florida signed cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, Ja'Keem Jackson and Aaron Gates, safeties Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton and nickel corner Sharif Denson as defensive back members of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here

Eugene_Jean_Mizell
Recruiting

Billy Napier Reflects on Gators' Dynamic 2023 Wide Receiver Class

By Brandon Carroll
Jordan Hall
Recruiting

Florida DL Target Jordan Hall Commits to Georgia

By Zach Goodall
Jaden Rashada
Football

'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida

By Zach Goodall
Lorenzo Lingard
Football

Former Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Transfers to Akron

By Brandon Carroll
Caleb Banks 2
Football

DL Transfer Caleb Banks Signs With Gators

By Zach Goodall
Graham Mertz
Football

QB Graham Mertz Announces Transfer to Florida Gators

By Brandon Carroll
Livingston
Recruiting

Florida Welcomes 2022 TE Signee Tony Livingston

By Zach Goodall
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida

By Zach Goodall