All-American Bowl: Gators CB Devin Moore Makes SIAA First Off the Bus Team

Photo: Devin Moore; Credit: Sports Illustrated All-American

The Adidas All-American Bowl and its week of practices are underway in San Antonio, Texas. The Sports Illustrated All-American staff is in attendance to analyze every recruit, their performances, and what they'll bring to the college level upon enrollment.

There are a handful of Florida Gators signees and targets in the class of 2022 participating in the event, and the first to stand out upon arrival was cornerback Devin Moore. Moore was included on SI All-American's "First Off The Bus Team," featuring the five prospects who impressed our staff immediately due to their stature and frame.

At 6'3", nearing 200 pounds, Moore is hands down the longest defensive back prospect on the East roster. The Florida commit used that length in the one-on-one sessions looking comfortable in both press coverage and playing off. The frame could hold a bit more weight upon arrival in college, but the physical traits flashed in the first session in San Antonio.

The Naples (Fla.) defensive back opted to sign with Florida over Notre Dame on Dec. 15 during the early signing period. Moore had previously been committed to Notre Dame from July through November, but backed off of his pledge when former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly left for the same job at LSU.

Moore is considered the No. 10 cornerback and No. 80 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per SI All-American. Although SIAA projects Moore to play cornerback at the next level, he has the positional flexibility to shift to safety if need be.

