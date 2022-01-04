Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    Adidas All-American Game: First off the Bus Team

    Practice sessions have kicked off in San Antonio for the Adidas All-American Game. SI All-American is on site with our first off the bus impressions of the athletes.

    SAN ANTONIO- Height, weight, and speed aren't the only criteria when it comes to elite athletes on any given football field. 

    That being said, in an environment like the one present in San Antonio, Texas this week for the Adidas All-American Game and the practices leading up to it -- the field is littered with Power 5 commits and prospects. 

    Needless to say, standing out from a physical standpoint is rather difficult, though not for our First off the Bus Team after taking in practice for the East roster. 

    Dani Denis-Sutton, EDGE

    Nearing 6'5", 250 pounds, Dani Dennis-Sutton is impossible to miss. He's as physically developed as a prospect can be entering his freshman season at Penn State. The Maryland product has been a Penn State Nittany Lions pledge since the summer and flashed a Big Ten-ready frame on Tuesday. 

    Joshua Burnham, LB

    The Notre Dame commit took reps with the first unit for the East unit here in San Antonio and he's topped the list of impressive specimens at the linebacker position. A 6'4" and thick linebacker out of Traverse City, Michigan, Barnham has moonlighted as a quarterback and receiver during his time in high school as well. 

    Devin Moore, CB

    At 6'3", nearing 200 pounds, Moore is hands down the longest defensive back prospect on the East roster. The Florida commit used that length in the one-on-one sessions looking comfortable in both press coverage and playing off. The frame could hold a bit more weight upon arrival in college, but the physical traits flashed in the first session in San Antonio. 

    Mykel Williams, EDGE

    EDGE defenders walking around at 6'5", 265 pounds are becoming more and more common it appears in today's age of football, though it's still impressive to see preparatory prospects look and move like Georgia signee Mykel Williams. He was physically the most dominant line of scrimmage prospect in attendance today, controlling the point of attack for the majority of reps during the inside run portion of Tuesday's practice. 

    Drew Allar, QB

    Officially measuring in at 6'5", 232 pounds here in San Antonio, according to Rusty Mansell of 247sports, Allar is about as big as they come at the quarterback position. The physical traits as a quarterback matchup with the frame as well. Allar has a tremendous amount of both horsepower and touch from the pocket. The Penn State commit threw for 2,937 yards, on 65% of his pass attempts this season for Medina High in Medina, Ohio. 

    SI All-American will have coverage of the All-Americans throughout the week, leading up to the game on Saturday, January 8. 

