Two Gators Commits Make the Preseason SI99

The 2022 Preseason SI99 has been unveiled, and two Florida Gators commits earned a spot on Sports Illustrated's list of the top 99 recruits in the nation entering their senior season of high school.

Wide receivers Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell, both of whom pledged to UF in July, made the cut, coming in at No. 59 and No. 65 overall, respectively. Wilson is viewed as the No. 3 slot receiver while Mizell is considered the No. 9 outside receiver in the class of 2023.

Wilson, a product of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither, is the type of receiver prospect UF has been looking for since new head coach Billy Napier arrived in town. A nimble. twitchy slot projection, Wilson should offer Florida the shiftiness and breakaway speed that it has lacked at receiver over the years aside from Kadarius Toney, as the Gators' previous coaching staff valued height and length over agility from its pass-catchers.

You can find a snippet of his AllGators scouting report below.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with elite quickness and speed, Wilson is your prototypical slot receiver. He does an excellent job getting off the ball using his quickness and can really separate through his routes as he explodes out of his breaks. However, the thing that sets Wilson apart is his ability to go up and get the ball at his size. He does an excellent job attacking passes at their highest point and coming down with the ball, often out-jumping bigger defenders to snag it before the opposition has a chance to make a play.

Mizell, meanwhile, meets the thresholds of both the former and current Gators' coaching staffs when it comes to assessing receivers. Yes, he's a bigger-bodied receiver who stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, but he's also one of the fastest prospects in the nation at any position, having clocked a 10.65-second 100-meter dash in April.

Track speed, as well as wearing orange and blue, is a part of Mizell's genetic makeup, as he is the son of former All-American UF sprinter Ebony Robinson and former Florida decathlete Wil Mizell.

Following the 2022 season, Sports Illustrated will revisit and adjust these rankings to finalize the SI99 as the class of 2023 prepares to make its jump from the prep level to college football.

With strong senior seasons, Wilson and Mizell are sure to remain in the SI99, and perhaps a few more Gators commits will join them.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.