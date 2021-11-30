Florida Gators WR Target Evan Stewart Commits to Texas A&M

Despite his connection to Nick Evers, wide receiver Evan Stewart has committed to Texas A&M over Florida and other schools.

2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart has committed to Texas A&M, the Liberty (Texas) product announced on Instagram Monday evening.

Stewart is the No. 2 slot receiver and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

The Florida Gators were leaders in Stewart's recruitment over the summer and remained in the thick of the race for his services as the year went on. Stewart is 7-on-7 teammates with Gators 2022 quarterback commit Nick Evers, who plays high school ball 30 minutes across town at Flower Mound in the Dallas area.

In three seasons at Liberty, Stewart compiled 108 receptions for 2,084 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and 19 touchdowns. Stewart opted out of the remainder of his senior season to prepare for college ball.

The Gators were reportedly in Stewart's top five schools alongside Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and LSU when he hung up his cleats.

Despite missing out on Stewart, Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales has put together a solid group at the position throughout the 2022 cycle. The Gators own commitments from the No. 20 receiver in the nation this year per SI All-American, West Orange's (Fla.) Jayden Gibson, as well as Mount Dora's (Fla.) C.J. Smith. It has yet to be announced if new UF head coach Billy Napier plans to retain Gonzales on his coaching staff.

