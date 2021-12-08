Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    DE Francois Nolton Jr. Backs Off Florida Gators Pledge

    Florida's 2022 recruiting class now stands at seven commits.
    Author:

    Photo: Francois Nolton Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

    The Florida Gators 2022 recruiting class continues to take hits as Edison (Fla.) defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. has decommitted from the program, he announced via Instagram.

    "I want to thank the Florida coaches especially Coach [Dan] Mullen and Coach Hova [John Herron] for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. That being said after a long talk with my family I would like to decommit from the University of Florida and open my recruitment 100 percent," Nolton wrote.

    Nolton, up until Wednesday, was the longest-tenured commit in Florida's 2022 recruiting class, pledging to the program in early February. He was recruited to UF by reportedly now-former defensive line coach David Turner and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

    Read More

    UF now only has two defensive line commitments in their current haul of prospects: Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 7 interior defensive lineman Chris McClellan (Owasso, Okla.) and No. 11 iDL Jamari Lyons (Viera, Fla.). The class as a whole is now seven prospects deep.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Francois Nolton
    Recruiting

    DE Francois Nolton Jr. Backs Off Gators Pledge

    2 minutes ago
    Jayden Gibson
    Recruiting

    WR Jayden Gibson Decommits From the Gators

    3 hours ago
    Chandler Smith
    Recruiting

    WR Chandler Smith Decommits From Florida Gators

    6 hours ago
    Nick Evers
    Recruiting

    QB Nick Evers Decommits From the Florida Gators

    7 hours ago
    Tim Brewster
    Football

    Brewster Says Goodbye to Florida Gators, Among Several Coaches Leaving UF

    23 hours ago
    Napier
    Football

    Gators' Billy Napier Named Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

    23 hours ago
    Billy Napier
    Football

    Breaking Down Florida Gators HC Bill Napier's Contract

    Dec 7, 2021
    Mike White Alex Shepherd
    Basketball

    Gators Suffer Embarrassing Loss at Home; Texas Southern Makes SWAC History

    Dec 7, 2021