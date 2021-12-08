DE Francois Nolton Jr. Backs Off Gators Pledge

Photo: Francois Nolton Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators 2022 recruiting class continues to take hits as Edison (Fla.) defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. has decommitted from the program, he announced via Instagram.

"I want to thank the Florida coaches especially Coach [Dan] Mullen and Coach Hova [John Herron] for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. That being said after a long talk with my family I would like to decommit from the University of Florida and open my recruitment 100 percent," Nolton wrote.

Nolton, up until Wednesday, was the longest-tenured commit in Florida's 2022 recruiting class, pledging to the program in early February. He was recruited to UF by reportedly now-former defensive line coach David Turner and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

UF now only has two defensive line commitments in their current haul of prospects: Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 7 interior defensive lineman Chris McClellan (Owasso, Okla.) and No. 11 iDL Jamari Lyons (Viera, Fla.). The class as a whole is now seven prospects deep.

