Tight End Gage Wilcox Signs With the Florida Gators

Tight end prospectGage Wilcox makes his intention to become a Florida Gator official by signing his National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day.

As one of the first early signees for the 2021 Florida recruiting class, Jefferson (Tampa, Fla.) tight end Gage Wilcox has put ink to paper to become a Florida Gator for the next three to four years.

Considered an honorable mention candidate for the tight end’s in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated’s All-American, the talented pass-catcher made his intentions official this morning.

Accounting for 390 yards and nine touchdowns on 34 receptions throughout his high school career, Wilcox flashed signs of an excellent receiving option despite a limited sample size.

Wilcox, who stands at 6-foot-4, 228-pounds, is a natural pass catcher who excels as a red-zone target given his rare mixture of size, athleticism, and physicality upon the point of attack.

Already possessing polished traits as a route runner amongst other natural gifts, Wilcox projects to play a significant in the Gators offense following a year or two of development under tight ends coach Tim Brewster as well as strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage. He—alongside fellow tight end commit Nick Elksnis—will repair a talented yet diminishing tight end group, with the loss of Kyle Pitts when the 2020 season comes to an eventual end.

Committing to the Gators back in February of 2020 over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Georgia, Wilcox has remained firm throughout the longevity of his recruiting process and will officially make his way to Gainesville following high school graduation.

Wilcox will not be enrolling early into the University of Florida but will likely make his way to campus come the Summer of 2021.

You can check out the full scouting report on Gage Wilcox here and welcome him to Florida by following him on Twitter here.