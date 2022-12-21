EDGE Isaiah Nixon Flips Pledge From Florida Back to UCF

Photo: Isaiah Nixon and Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida 2023 edge rusher commit Isaiah Nixon announced on Wednesday that he is flipping his commitment back to UCF and intends to sign with the Knights to play college football.

Nixon, a product of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood, originally committed to UCF on April 16 but flipped that pledge to Florida on June 21. The Knights remained in his ear, however, and were able to regain Nixon's commitment at the 11th hour before the 2023 early signing period kicks off on Wednesday.

This marks UCF's second big recruiting win in the trenches over Florida as of late, as long-time UF defensive tackle target John Walker confirmed on Sunday that he intends to remain committed to the Knights instead of flipping to the Gators, a move he contemplated after officially visiting Gainesville from Dec. 9-11.

Former Gators wide receiver commit Tyree Patterson also flipped to the Knights on Monday.

Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's T.J. Searcy is now the lone edge rusher commitment in Florida's 2023 recruiting class, although it is currently unclear if he'll play on the edge or as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end at the next level.

Additionally, Florida possesses commitments from 2023 defensive linemen Kelby Collins, Kamran James, Will Norman and Gavin Hill, as well as incoming Louisville defensive line transfer Caleb Banks.

