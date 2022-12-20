WR Tyree Patterson Flips From Florida to UCF

Former Florida 2023 wide receiver commit Tyree Patterson, of Eustis (Fla.) High School, flipped his pledge to the UCF Knights on Monday.

All Gators reported last Thursday that Patterson was no longer a member of Florida's recruiting class, the day before his official visit to UCF began. It didn't take long for Patterson to flip his commitment after his trip to campus in Orlando.

Patterson was the first class of 2023 prospect to pledge to the Gators after Billy Napier took over as the team's head coach, committing to Florida on April 17. Only Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Catholic's Aaron Gates had committed to UF prior to Patterson, and he did so while Dan Mullen was the team's head coach in 2021.

However, as UF began to stack talent at the wide receiver position since Patterson's pledge, he began to assess his options and ultimately decided to play college football closer to home in central Florida.

Florida maintains wide receiver commitments from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither's Eugene Wilson III, Orlando (Fla.) Boone's Aidan Mizell and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern's Andy Jean in the class of 2023, joined by 2023 Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada and 2024 passer DJ Lagway to form the future of the Gators' passing offense under Napier.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.