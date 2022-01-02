Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Gators in Top 5 for Transfer WR Jacob Cowing; Decision Coming Monday

    The Florida Gators land in the top five for highly-coveted wide receiver target Jacob Cowing. He will announce his transfer decision Monday.
    Florida Gators transfer portal wide receiver target Jacob Cowing unveiled the top five programs in contention for his talent on Sunday.

    Posting on his Instagram story Sunday afternoon, Cowing provided a long-awaited update into his recruitment process, which proved favorable for head coach Billy Napier, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and their efforts to rebuild the Gators' roster.

    Narrowing down a prolific offer sheet that he’s garnered since entering the portal on Dec. 21, Cowing placed Florida alongside Oregon, LSU, South Carolina, and his home state school of Arizona as possible suitors.

    On Saturday, AllGators released a reconfigured transfer portal board detailing a plethora of talent the Gators would be in on down the stretch of their search for new homes at the collegiate level. The first name on that list, Cowing, has now confirmed UF’s standing as a legitimate contender for his services.

    Slated as one of the most talented veteran prospects on the open market, Cowing would immediately step into the mix of Florida wide receivers — which is notably thin — as the top pass-catching options at Anthony Richardson’s disposal in 2022.

    Totaling 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 receptions in 2021, Cowing emerged as an explosive weapon for the Miners’ offense. He did so by utilizing his athleticism, sure hands and polished route-running skills to create separation out of his break.

    Due to COVID-19, Cowing will bring two years of collegiate eligibility with him wherever he goes.

    Despite his apparent interest in teams located in the nation’s southeast, there are more than four other teams for the Gators to compete with for his commitment. In addition, Cowing has reason to head back toward his hometown of Maricopa, Ari. to be closer to his child, who resides there.

    You won’t have to wait long for Cowing to make up his mind on where to transfer. He’s set to make his transfer decision Monday, an announcement the Florida staff will be watching closely.

