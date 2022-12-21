Skip to main content

LB Jaden Robinson Signs With Florida Gators

Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson signs with Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Florida signed its lone linebacker commit of the 2023 class when pen met paper this morning, with Jaden Robinson now officially a member of the Gators.

Robinson was a one-time South Carolina commit that received his UF offer just one day before making his pledge to the Gamecocks. However, Florida made quick work of flipping his commitment, getting Robinson to change his decision in just over a month. 

Linebacker is a huge position of need for Florida in the 2023 class, meaning landing at least one from the prep level was important. The Gators are expected to also target linebackers in the transfer portal this offseason. 

Robinson, hailing from nearby Lake City (Fla.) Columbia, possesses a trait the Gators desperately need at the LB position: Athleticism. Playing the majority of his reps as a big-bodied, 6-foot-1, 222-pound safety for the Tigers, Robinson consistently displayed game speed and much more on tape.

He collected 232 tackles, nine sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles in his high school career. 

You can find a blurb of Robinson's All Gators scouting report below.

Possessing a bit of a mean streak that indicates bad intentions when attempting to bring down opposing ball carriers, Robinson is the ideal second-level defender for an SEC program.

Winning in large part due to his athleticism — showing he can close on ball carriers in a hurry with his play diagnosis and burst — Robinson fits the mold of players that have come out of the state of Florida of late in that he lacks the understanding of the game's technicalities.

