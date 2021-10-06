Florida Gators Earn Commitment From DL Jamari Lyons

Viera High School interior defensive lineman prospect Jamari Lyons gave his mother an exciting birthday present on Wednesday by announcing his commitment to the Florida Gators live on CBSSports HQ.

Lyons, who was choosing between Florida and South Carolina, gives UF their 15th commit of the 2022 cycle and the first on the interior of the defensive trenches.

In two seasons at the varsity level, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound athlete has shown impressive athleticism and disruptiveness, accounting for 140 total tackles, 39 TFLs, 19 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Proving to be a promising pass rusher throughout his high school career, Lyons has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones for his ability to use his length to blow up holes along the offensive line with his initial stab.

Announcing Florida as his leader back in June, Lyons' said that his decision would be dependent on a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, Sept. 24-26, AllGators learned in late July. However, his trip to soak in what the Gamecocks had to offer did not sway him away from joining Gators assistant coach David Turner's defensive line.

Going forward, Florida will look to add other dominant playmakers alongside Lyons on the defensive line, including SI99 No. 2 player in the nation Walter Nolen and Owasso (Okla.) High School prospect Chris McClellan.

Below you can find Sports Illustrated All American's scouting report of the newest addition to the blue and orange. Lyons is the No. 11 interior defensive lineman in the class of 2022 by SIAA's rankings.

Jamari Lyons is an athletic, disruptive defensive end with a knack for sacks. He is a fantastic football player, and reminded our staff of Chris Jones, the way he uses his relative length to sidestep his blocker. Ankle mobility is worth nothing, short-area lean is very impressive. Good vision and he is a violent finisher. Long arms that he uses very well; he's developed an excellent long-arm move. Disciplined with his technique. Crosses face on down blocks, even though he could easily use his speed to backdoor those. Plays with great leverage and keeps his hands inside to control the blocker's chest plate. Very high ceiling for Lyons with his best ball well ahead of him.

