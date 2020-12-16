FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Signs With the Florida Gators

A top-15 prospect according to SIAA, along with the No. 1 cornerback in the class has officially signed with the Florida Gators.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida Gators commit and Sports Illustrated All-American's top cornerback in SIAA's top-10 positional rankings, Jason Marshall (Palmetto, Fla.), has officially signed his national letter of intent as a member of the Gators' 2021 recruiting class.

Marshall was one of the most sought-after recruits in this year's class, and the gem of the Florida 2021 recruiting class as a whole. Their top-ranked recruit, and the No. 14 overall prospects, according to Sports Illustrated All-American, Florida has been awaiting his arrival for quite some time.

Marshall, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, was originally offered by the University of Florida on Oct. 16, 2018, and visited the university twice prior to verbally committing on Aug. 9 of this year.

As part of the "Palmetto 5", Marshall represents one of the best prospects of the group, presenting elite length at the cornerback position and the ability to matchup with big-time playmakers within the SEC. He will fit nicely in Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's defense as a press-man corner with plenty of upsides.

You can check out a full breakdown of Marshall's fit with the Gators here. You can welcome Jason to Florida by following him on Twitter here.

Bottom Line: Marshall is the class of the cornerback position in the 2021 recruiting cycle with about all the tools one could ask for. He’s big, fluid, physical and attacks the football with success while it’s in flight. With well advanced coverage technique, he can stand to improve intricacies like back pedal rate and develop into the type of cover man who is responsible for an entire side of the field. He won’t sit very long, if at all, once he gets to a big-time college program.

jason marshall
Recruiting

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Signs With the Florida Gators

9wCbuuT3
Recruiting

Quarterback Jalen Kitna Signs With the Florida Gators

Boone 1
Recruiting

Defensive Lineman Justus Boone Signs With the Florida Gators

reynolds-uf
Recruiting

Wide Receiver Daejon Reynolds Signs With the Florida Gators

esm4gynxqaiax8z
Recruiting

Wide Receiver Marcus Burke Signs With the Florida Gators

EHlFOosWwAAe-dH
Recruiting

Defensive Lineman Christopher Thomas Signs With the Florida Gators

USATSI_15271488_168388329_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Florida Gators Early Signing Period Primer: What You Need to Know

Desmond WAtson
Recruiting

Defensive Lineman Desmond Watson Signs With the Florida Gators

Nick Elksnis
Recruiting

Tight End Nick Elksnis Signs With the Florida Gators