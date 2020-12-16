Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Signs With the Florida Gators

A top-15 prospect according to SIAA, along with the No. 1 cornerback in the class has officially signed with the Florida Gators.

Florida Gators commit and Sports Illustrated All-American's top cornerback in SIAA's top-10 positional rankings, Jason Marshall (Palmetto, Fla.), has officially signed his national letter of intent as a member of the Gators' 2021 recruiting class.

Marshall was one of the most sought-after recruits in this year's class, and the gem of the Florida 2021 recruiting class as a whole. Their top-ranked recruit, and the No. 14 overall prospects, according to Sports Illustrated All-American, Florida has been awaiting his arrival for quite some time.

Marshall, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, was originally offered by the University of Florida on Oct. 16, 2018, and visited the university twice prior to verbally committing on Aug. 9 of this year.

As part of the "Palmetto 5", Marshall represents one of the best prospects of the group, presenting elite length at the cornerback position and the ability to matchup with big-time playmakers within the SEC. He will fit nicely in Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's defense as a press-man corner with plenty of upsides.

