Gators Commit Jason Marshall Jr. Rated No. 1 2021 Cornerback by SIAA

The Florida Gators know what they're getting in 2021 commit, Miami Palmetto cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. - a blue-chip prospect who has the potential to become a shut-down corner at the next level. Now, he's been targeted as Sports Illustrated All-American's top cornerback in their latest SIAA top-10 positional rankings.

Marshall, part of the "Palmetto 5", is one of the top players in the nation. He, along with safety Corey Collier Jr., are the two Miami Palmetto players to commit to the Gators in recent weeks. Florida has been committed to finding replacements in their secondary during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and have identified Marshall as one of the top players on their board.

Here is what SIAA had to say about Marshall:

Marshall takes the top spot at one of the game's most important positions without much debate throughout the last few months. Through three varsity campaigns in tough and competitive south Florida, the big and fast cornerback has projected as the total package at the position. The Florida Gator commitment has the modern feel for the position, long enough to combat back-shoulders and 50/50 balls while challenging at the high point vertically -- but he has classic cornerback traits on his side as well. Marshall affects the football with elite instincts, savvy and some of the most fluidity in change of direction and/or breaking scenarios. He is polished enough to challenge wideouts in press-man with enough long speed to occupy a deeper zone as needed.

Marshall, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, has consistently been rated as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation coming out of high school.

From his physicality to his innate ability to mirror receivers at the line of scrimmage, he possesses the traits one would want in a potential shut-down corner. While he still has more room to grow, Marshall should be one of the few freshmen entering 2021 that won't be redshirted.

The full list of cornerbacks in SIAA's rankings, in order: Marshall, Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas (Texas) Justin F. Kimball, Nathaniel Wiggins, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley, Latrell McCutchin, Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson, Jakailin Johnson, Creve Coeur (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit, Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield (W.Va.), Omarion Cooper, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior, William Simpkins III, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard, and Clinton Burton, Jr., Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.

The Gators are currently slated to run with Kaiir Elam as their No. 1 cornerback on the roster with Marco Wilson and Chester Kimbrough vying for the No. 2 role. Last season, the team fielded one of the best cornerbacks in the nation in CJ Henderson - now with the Jacksonville Jaguars - who was drafted ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Gators have found several players to help their secondary in the 2021 recruiting cycle, including cornerbacks Marshall, Kamar Wilcoxson (who is reclassifying you 2020), and Jordan Young, nickel cornerback Dakota Mitchell and safeties Donovan McMillion and Corey Collier Jr. Mitchell was recently named a top-10 nickel cornerback earlier this week.

While the Gators will still have plenty of work to do on their complete 25-man 2021 recruiting class, thus far they've done an admirable job with the secondary, and Marshall is certainly the crème de la crème of the group.