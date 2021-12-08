WR Jayden Gibson Decommits From the Gators

Jayden Gibson is the latest prospect to back off of his pledge to the Florida Gators.

Photo: Jayden Gibson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson is the latest 2022 prospect to recommit from the Florida Gators, he announced via social media on Wednesday.

"I want to thank the Gator faithful for their undying love and support, as well as coach [Dan] Mullen, coach Billy [Gonzales], and the rest of the past UF staff who believed in me and blessed me with the opportunity to play for them," Gibson wrote in a decommitment note. "With that being said, I'm looking to find a new home ASAP and my recruitment is open!"

Gibson follows in the footsteps of quarterback Nick Evers, fellow wide receiver Chandler Smith, and running back Terrance Gibbs, each prospect having backed off their pledge to Florida following the hiring of new head coach Billy Napier in late November.

Considered the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in Sports Illustrated All-American's initial receiver rankings, losing Gibson surely stings as Florida rebuilds its current recruiting class.

However, as Napier indicated in his introductory press conference, the Gators do not plan to sign many prospects during next week's early signing period. Napier and his staff plan to evaluate UF's recruiting class and the talent across the nation thoroughly before loading the class up around February's National Signing Day.

You can find Gibson's SI All-American scouting report below.

At The Opening in California to kick off the month of July, there was a constant question asked when Gibson took the field and ran third-level routes; 'who is that?' The towering pass-catcher ran by Power 5 pledges on routine to kick off the prestigious event and when he couldn't, he still found a way to out jump and/or muscle defenders at the apex. On tape it's more of the same, but Gibson also counters with above average route-running polish and surprising ability after the catch for a prospect his size. He is savvy, efficient and that stride covers a lot of ground in a hurry. The Floridian, who also plays basketball, has seen his recruitment explode in recent months with the quick rise, making his 2021 season one of America's most intriguing to track.

