The Florida Gators recruiting hot streak didn't end immediately after their Friday Night Lights and Grill in the Ville events at the end of July, not whatsoever.

On Saturday, the Gators reeled in two pledges at arguably their biggest unit of need, the defensive line, from Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Will Norman.

Orlando (Fla.) Olympia 2023 defensive lineman Kamran James and Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 linebacker Myles Graham could join the commitment party by the end of the day, as the two are scheduled to make their college decisions known on Sunday and both are strongly considering the Gators.

James has yet to announce when he'll make his decision public and hasn't officially released a list of finalists ahead of his decision. Corey Bender of On3Sports originally reported this past Monday that James would make his commitment known on Sunday.

Graham, however, surprised the recruiting landscape by sharing on Saturday night that he'll be pledging at 1 P.M. ET on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his post. Graham will choose one of Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and Texas A&M.

James would be another welcomed addition to the Gators' defensive line haul, more of a project prospect than Collins and Norman considering his limited football experience after moving to the sport full-time in the middle of his high school career. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end immediately made a name for himself, however, posting 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his 2021 campaign.

Although Graham's recruiting process is well over a year away from being finalized via signing day, he's a prospect worth being excited about should he commit to Florida. Graham, son of former Gators' running back Earnest Graham (1998-2002), is a legacy product and the No. 4 linebacker in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The Gators are one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail nationwide right now. Landing another star lineman to fill a big need, as well as kick-starting the 2024 haul, before the weekend is over could create the argument that Florida deserves that title outright.

