LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Talks Florida Offer, Interest After Gators Visit

Photo: Gators tight ends coach William Peagler; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators played host to a number of prospects in their Week 2 matchup against Kentucky. The list was littered with blue-chippers from across the country, including 2024 tight end Tayvion Galloway. Galloway is an LSU commit but decided to make his way down to Gainesville form Chillicothe (Oh.) to witness a gameday in the Swamp firsthand.

Even though the game didn’t go the way the Gators were hoping, Galloway said he enjoyed his time in Florida and is starting to build a connection with the staff.

“I mean, it was a great time to be down here and just check out how the vibe was with Florida," Galloway said on Saturday. "Just start building a connection with Coach P [tight ends coach William Peagler], just getting to know him more and him getting to know me more, you know, just talking things out and I'm coming out with an offer. I had a good time.”

Galloway came into the visit without an offer from the Gators but as he mentioned above, he received that from Peagler while in town. Though the Gators won’t be taking a tight end in the 2023 class they have made sure to recruit several 2024 prospects at the position with Galloway being one of them. When extending the offer Peagler broke down what he liked about the talented TE.

“They were just telling me just my versatility on the field just everything I'm able to do," Galloway recalled. "And then just who I am and how I’ve shown to be in person. Because coach P told me he doesn't just like to just offer anybody, he wants to be able to sit down and talk to people and just see who they actually are. He said he just likes who I am as a person.”

The Gators rely on the tight ends to block a lot in Billy Napier’s offense, but that’s not to say that they don’t get opportunities in the passing game. Galloway said he liked what he saw from the tight ends against Kentucky and thinks Florida is a good spot for someone in his position group.

“I thought it was pretty good from what I’ve seen. And I definitely think that it’s a good spot for a tight end to go to.”

Now that Florida has extended an offer to Galloway he says he’s definitely interested in the program and wants to continue to learn more about them.

“As of right now I’m interested in Florida and I’m interested in learning more about the program. Really just learn more on how they want to improve, how they use the tight ends more and maybe how they want to use me in their game.”

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.