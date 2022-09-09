Florida Gators Recruiting: Visitors List vs. Kentucky

The No. 12 Florida Gators have loaded up another jam-packed list of recruiting visitors for their home bout with the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, after inviting over 40 prospects to watch their Week 1 upset over the former No. 7-ranked Utah Utes.

There will be at least 29 recruits in attendance when the Gators host the Wildcats in The Swamp, including 11 UF commits. From a mix of prospects sharing their upcoming visit on social media, confirming with numerous others and checking in with All Gators' sources, we've compiled the list of Week 2 visitors below.

This story will be updated as further recruits are added to the list.

Commits

WR Aidan Mizell, Boone (Fla.) – No. 9 WR, No. 65 overall on SI99

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Ala.) – consensus top 100 prospect

CB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.) – consensus four-star

DB Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian (Ga.) – consensus four-star

CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Osceola (Fla.) – consensus four-star

EDGE Isaiah Nixon, Lakewood (Fla.) – consensus four-star

LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.) – consensus four-star

QB Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.) – consensus four-star

RB Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian (Fla.) – consensus four-star

WR Tyree Patterson, Eustis (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DB Ahman Covington, Bradford (Fla.) – Preferred Walk-On

2023 Prospects

DE Keon Keeley, Berkley Prep (Fla.) – No. 1 DE, No. 3 overall on SI99

Keeley is a prospect that recently backed off his commitment to the Fighting Irish on August 17. Since then there has been a lot of smoke for Alabama since he decommitted shortly after a visit to Tuscaloosa. He spent week one in Columbus visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes for an official visit and this looks like it's shaping up to be a three-team race between the Tide, Buckeyes and Gators.

Florida was able to switch this visit from an OV to an unofficial, which means Florida will get Keeley on campus at least one more time before he makes his decision. Alabama likely has the lead right now but the Gators are making up ground. This is definitely a recruitment to watch.

OT Roderick Kearney (FSU commit), Orange Park (Fla.) – No. 9 OT, No. 96 overall on SI99

The Seminole commit made his college decision in late June while freshly removed from a UF OV, which caused a stir on social media. However, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton did not slow down their pursuit of the talented trench monster. This will be Kearney's second visit to Gainesville in as many weeks which has caused many to think Florida has a good shot at flipping him. This is another one to watch closely for Gator fans.

CB Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

ATH Ahmad Brown, Crisp County (Ga.) – consensus four-star

RB Michael Mitchell (Utah commit), Middleburg (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DB Bryce Thornton, Milton (Ga.) – consensus three-star

LB Desirrio Riles, University Christian (Fla.) – consensus three-star (no offer)

WR Brian Green Jr, Orange Park (Fla.) – PWO offer

2024 Prospects

QB DJ Lagway, Willis (Tx.) – consensus top 50 prospect

CB Tavoy Feagin, Carrollwood Day (Fla.) – consensus four-star

TE Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe (Oh.) – consensus four-star

ATH Jalewis Solomon, Schley County (Ga.) – consensus four-star (no offer)

ATH Chalil Cummings, Bradford (Fla.) – consensus three-star (no offer)

DL Kendall Jackson, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star

ATH Dae’Jon Shanks, Bradford (Fla.) – no offer

2025 Prospects

RB Taevion Swint, Osceola (Fla.)

EDGE Zayden Walker, Schley County (Ga.) – (no offer) younger brother of Auburn DL Zykeivous Walker

2026 Prospect

QB Julian Lewis, Carrollton (Ga.) – was offered by the previous staff but has yet to be re-offered by Billy Napier

