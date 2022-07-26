Gators LB Target Malik Bryant Reschedules Commitment

That didn't take long: Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker and Florida Gators 2023 recruiting target Malik Bryant has rescheduled his commitment for Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET.

Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college decision known on July 23, but decided to postpone his announcement that morning. AllGators reported that day that Bryant wasn't expected to wait long before setting a new commitment date.

Bryant was set to choose between Florida, Miami, Alabama and Maryland on Saturday, with the Gators and Hurricanes believed to be out in front of the Crimson Tide and Terrapins. Bryant has grown close with new UF head coach Billy Napier and his staff across his three Gainesville visits this year, most recently on an official basis in June.

"Long-term vision, I give him about five to six years, he'll definitely have one or two national championships under his belt, just with the way he's carrying the program and the way they're going," Bryant told AllGators about Napier in May.

Bryant has done an excellent job of keeping fans and analysts alike guessing where he'll end up playing college football, with his decision postponement throwing many observers in a loop.

It's safe to say that only Bryant, and most likely his family, will know the program of his choice before the rest of the world finds out at noon tomorrow.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.