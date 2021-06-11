Evers Aiming to 'Build a Program' by Recruiting for the Gators

Gators quarterback commit Nick Evers toured the University of Florida alongside coaches and his family for the first time this month, legitimately within hours after in-person recruiting was reestablished across the country.

After taking everything in and finally meeting his future coaches face to face, first on June 1 and again over the weekend of June 4, Evers got right to work on persuading his fellow classmates to join him in Gainesville for the foreseeable future.

"I had a really good time building relationships with all of the recruits that we're trying to land," Evers said after his official visit to UF.

Recruiting is something that has become second-nature to Evers since his pledge to UF. Up until the recruiting moratorium was lifted, Evers made it almost a daily habit to communicate virtually with prospects across the country and convince them that Florida is an ideal landing spot for a college football career.

During his unofficial, Evers spent a good chunk of time with several priority targets for the Gators, including Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs and West Orange (Fla.) wide receiver Jayden Gibson. Gibson acknowledged on June 1 that the two bonded over barbecue, throughout the locker room tour and during photo shoots, sharing that he built a relationship with Evers' father, Derrick.

Across the weekend visit, Evers kept close with receivers Evan Stewart, Gentry Williams, and fellow commit Isaiah Bond, sharing a similar message with the three pass-catchers as he had with Gibson and others throughout the week.

"This is the place to be," Evers told the recruits. "You know, there's no place like Florida. This is a pretty well rounded school, you know, all aspects. Education, football, all they really need is here. I would love to have them catching the rock."

Having committed to Florida nine months before early signing day and considering the position that he plays, Evers is viewed as the leader of UF's current recruiting class and undoubtedly can influence prospects to team up in orange and blue.

Evers said that although dates aren't set yet, he plans to return to the university "as much as possible" and will certainly make a trip back for a game during the 2021 season. Evers is looking forward to continuing to meet prospects in his class and make recruiting pitches as he has on visits thus far as well as on social media over the past three months.

"I'm just trying to build a program," Evers proclaimed. "[I want to] do something special here and just be remembered for making things happen on the field."