Gators Move Up in Latest SIAA 2022 Recruiting Rankings

The Florida Gators have jumped several spots upward in the latest Sports Illustrated All-American 2022 recruiting rankings.

Following an extremely busy month of recruiting nationwide, class rankings are in a state of flux.

Over 100 Power 5 commitments were pledged throughout the month as in-person recruiting and official visits ramped up after a 15-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida Gators added four themselves, which led to a three-spot bump upward on Sports Illustrated All-American's 2022 class rankings for the month of July.

22. Florida (25) 10 Verbal Commitments Florida surprised many on the recruiting trail in the first two weekends of the June window, with star-studded visitors and a commitment from Alabama native Shemar James. UF added skill position talent in the speedy Chandler Smith and Jamarrien Burt, as well.

The Gators hosted 29 prospects for official visits in June, which turned into a duo of commitments from linebacker Faith Academy (Ala.) linebacker Shemar James and Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.) wide receiver Chandler Smith. In addition, Forest (Fla.) cornerback Jamarrien Burt and Severna Park (Md.) kicker Trey Smack were quick to pair up with Florida following unofficial treks and camp workouts in front of the coaching staff.

By SIAA's measure, Florida owns the No. 9 class in the SEC, following LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and South Carolina. As the Gators continue to obtain commitments over the coming months, both their conference and national rankings are expected to rise.

You can find the entire list of class rankings below. The number in parenthesis indicates each program's previous ranking for the month of June.

1. Ohio State (1)

2. Notre Dame (4)

3. Florida State (8)

4. Penn State (5)

5. LSU (2)

6. Texas A&M (9)

7. Georgia (3)

8. Boston College (12)

9. Texas (10)

10. Oklahoma (6)

11. Baylor (14)

12. Mississippi State (11)

13. Rutgers (7)

14. Michigan (17)

15. USC (24)

16. Alabama (21)

17. Clemson (23)

18. Kentucky (13)

19. Oregon (16)

20. Arkansas (18)

21. South Carolina (NR)

22. Florida (25)

23. Oklahoma State (19)

24. Missouri (20)

25. Maryland (15)

Dropped out: Cincinnati

Next Group: UCLA, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Cincinnati, NC State

