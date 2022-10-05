Skip to main content

SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Florida Gators, USC Trojans Flip Spots

Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Commitments from offensive lineman Elijah Paige and defensive linemen Sam Greene and Deijon Laffitte allowed the USC Trojans to flip spots with the Florida Gators in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings for the month of October. 

UF has slipped to No. 12 on the list, from No. 11 in September, as a result of the Trojans moving up to the Gators' previous ranking.

The Trojans have been busy on both ends of the spectrum since the September update, adding plenty in the trenches and losing out on a longtime secondary pledge in Braxton Myers (now committed to Ole Miss). Among the most notable additions is former Notre Dame pledge and offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The line of scrimmage has long been the biggest need for Lincoln Riley's class of 2023, so addressing it moves USC up near the top 10.

After closing the summer out on a recruiting hot streak, the Gators have been relatively quiet when it comes to verbal commitments since the season began, only adding a pledge from North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens since the middle of August. 

Still, the Gators' 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle keep head coach Billy Napier's transition class well-positioned in the top 25, and there are several blue-chip prospects on the board that can elevate the haul's status before signing day, such as SI's No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain, No. 1 defensive end Keon Keeley, cornerback Dijon Johnson, defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Kayden McDonald and offensive tackle Caden Jones, among others.

You can find SI's top 25 recruiting classes for October below. 

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Tennessee

11. USC

12. Florida

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. South Carolina

16. Baylor

17. Arkansas

18. North Carolina

19. Florida State

20. Louisville

21. Texas Tech

22. Texas A&M

23. Cincinnati

24. Washington

25. Pittsburgh

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Caleb Douglas
Football

The Good, Better and Best from the Florida Gators' rout of Eastern Washington

By Brandon Carroll
Daejon Reynolds
Football

Playmakers Emerging in the Passing Game for Gators

By Zach Goodall
Jerrick Gibson
Recruiting

Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game

By Zach Goodall
Niels Lane
Basketball

Observations and Notes From Gators Basketball Preseason Practice No. 5

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Remain Outside AP Top 25 in Week Six

By Brandon Carroll
Jalen Kitna
Football

Gators Emphasize Developing Depth in Win Over EWU: ‘It’s a Big Deal’

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson and Montrell Johnson
Football

Florida Gators Trounce Eastern Washington 52-17

By Brandon Carroll