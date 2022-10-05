Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Commitments from offensive lineman Elijah Paige and defensive linemen Sam Greene and Deijon Laffitte allowed the USC Trojans to flip spots with the Florida Gators in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings for the month of October.

UF has slipped to No. 12 on the list, from No. 11 in September, as a result of the Trojans moving up to the Gators' previous ranking.

The Trojans have been busy on both ends of the spectrum since the September update, adding plenty in the trenches and losing out on a longtime secondary pledge in Braxton Myers (now committed to Ole Miss). Among the most notable additions is former Notre Dame pledge and offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The line of scrimmage has long been the biggest need for Lincoln Riley's class of 2023, so addressing it moves USC up near the top 10.

After closing the summer out on a recruiting hot streak, the Gators have been relatively quiet when it comes to verbal commitments since the season began, only adding a pledge from North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens since the middle of August.

Still, the Gators' 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle keep head coach Billy Napier's transition class well-positioned in the top 25, and there are several blue-chip prospects on the board that can elevate the haul's status before signing day, such as SI's No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain, No. 1 defensive end Keon Keeley, cornerback Dijon Johnson, defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Kayden McDonald and offensive tackle Caden Jones, among others.

You can find SI's top 25 recruiting classes for October below.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami

10. Tennessee

11. USC

12. Florida

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. South Carolina

16. Baylor

17. Arkansas

18. North Carolina

19. Florida State

20. Louisville

21. Texas Tech

22. Texas A&M

23. Cincinnati

24. Washington

25. Pittsburgh

