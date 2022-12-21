Skip to main content

RB Treyaun Webb Signs with Florida Gators

Running back Treyaun Webb officially signs with the Florida Gators as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Trinity Christain Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) running back Treyaun Webb is officially a Florida Gators' signee.

He stands as the lone running back in the Gators 2023 class, despite their best efforts to land an additional rusher throughout, notably missing on the likes of Cedric Baxter Jr. (Texas) and Mark Flecther (Miami).

Enduring an eventful recruitment process that included a commitment and commitment at Georgia followed by a similar back-and-forth at Oklahoma (following the departure of Lincoln Riley), Webb found his way to Gainesville in July.

However, once he committed to the Gators, Webb remained firm in his pledge and was one of Florida's most relentless player recruiters. His efforts helped draw a multitude of top prospects to Gainesville, showcasing the likable nature he will carry into the locker room.

As a starter at the prep level dating back to eighth grade, Webb was a critically acclaimed star in the Conquerers backfield. He frequently dealt with injuries, leaving question marks surrounding his future in the game due to the smoothing tread on his tires. But, when he returned to the field in his final year, Webb proved his worth as a bruising ball carrier for opposing teams.

He racked up 1,117 yards and 20 touchdowns on 114 carries in 2022. He added seven 100-yard games and an impressive 7.6 yards per carry to his resume.

The back will head into the running back room with little potential to crack the rotation as an occasional third option to the dynamic duo of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne in year one. Instead, he will likely sit as a depth piece in year one as running backs coach Jabbar Juluke grooms him for the daunting task of being a running back in SEC play.

Webb plans to early enroll at Florida.

You can find the All Gators scouting report on Webb here.

