Safety Bryce Thornton Signs with Florida Gators

The second half of the Gators' backend in 2023 has officially signed with the class on Wednesday.

After an early signature came in from West Orange safety Jordan Castell, Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) safety Bryce Thornton joined his future partner-in-crime two hours later when his National Letter of Intent was made official.

When he committed to the University of Florida in October, Thornton was choosing between the Gators and Alabama for where to continue his playing career.

Despite drawing factors to each program, the increased playing time offered at UF and consistent communication from the staff played a role in his decision.

"I feel like Florida [is] coming a little bit harder," he told All Gators in September. "I [have] just been talking to Florida more."

That paid dividends in his ultimate decision, giving the Gators an underrated piece to the puzzle at DB for the foreseeable future.

Despite standing relatively undersized at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Thronton possess the athleticism and range that Florida is looking for from their safeties moving forward. His ability to play in one-high coverage as the top man and eliminate space between himself and opposing pass catchers with ease makes him a perfect fit for a defense that asks a lot out of its defensive backs.

His skills consist of flashy ball-hawking nature and sure-fire tackling when working downhill against the run ad taking down free runners in the open field.

Thornton will now head into a thin safety room in 2023, potentially earning rotational reps behind projected starters Rashad Torrence II and Kamari Wilson and the first rotational piece in Miguel Mitchell.

While his role is projected to be minor, it will still be enough for him to earn valuable reps and build experience for when his number is called in a more high-volume role.

He will early enroll at Florida.

Below you can find a snippet of Thornton's All Gators scouting report.

As a free safety, Thornton shows great instincts reading the quarterback’s eyes and impressive range to get from either one side of the field to the other or downhill to break on the football. In man coverage, he looks to have adequate hip mobility to be able to turn and run with the receiver in man coverage. This combination of skills has led to nine interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career. Though he is a bit undersized as mentioned before, listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Thornton makes his presence known against the run or attacking short-field passes. He does a great job of running the alley, delivering a punishing blow, wrapping up and driving through the tackle, something you don’t see too much anymore as prospects are often looking for the highlight reel hit.

