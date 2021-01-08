Florida Gators Make Top 3 for SI's No. 3 Safety Terrion Arnold

While the Florida Gators' early signing day period for the 2021 recruiting class is over, they are still looking to add more by NSD.

Announced via social media tonight, John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) safety Terrion Arnold has officially narrowed his suitable teams to just three, including the Florida Gators. Arnold has been heavily recruited by Florida for quite some time and has been one of the last remaining potential signees for their 2021 recruiting class.

Along with the Gators, Arnold has placed the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in his top three. He originally included Texas A&M and LSU in his top five in December, but has since removed the two programs. He will officially make his choice on Feb. 3.

Arnold, 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, was originally offered by Florida on Oct. 30, 2019, and visited the program for its junior day in March of last year, shortly before the dead period was initiated and extended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He was offered and recruited by now-former Gators safeties coach Ron English.

Although English is not with the program anymore, it appears Arnold is still strongly considering Florida as his program of choice. It is not yet known who English will be replaced with.

If he signs with the Gators, he would become the fourth safety to sign with the 2021 recruiting class for the Gators, including Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) safety Corey Collier, Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA) safety Donovan McMillon and Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.) safety Dakota Mitchell. Mitchell is thought to be more of a hybrid slot corner/safety, however.

Arnold is listed as the No. 3 safety in the nation for the 2021 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated All-American, No. 41 prospect overall.

Below, you can find a snippet of Arnold's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.