Florida loses offensive line commit Tommy Kinsler almost two weeks after his pledge to the Gators.

Photo: Tommy Kinsler; Credit: Zach Goodall

Well, that was fast.

Trinity Catholic (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler announced the end of his short-lived commitment to the Florida Gators in the very early hours of Saturday morning, just over two weeks removed from his June 19 pledge to the program.

"Dear Gator Nation, after days of deep thought and prayer I have decided to decommit from the University of Florida," Kinsler wrote. "This was a very hard decision for me and my family. I would like to thank the entire Florida Gators coaching staff for the time, effort, and energy that they put into recruiting me. Please respect this decision."

Kinsler, a product of Ocala (Fla.) roughly 30 minutes south of Gainesville, had been heavily pursued by both Florida's current and previous coaching staff over the last year or so. He paid the Gators five visits dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, most recently taking an official visit to UF and committing as he exited Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

However, Kinsler warned reporters at the time that he planned to honor his schedule O.V. to Miami for the following weekend, and acknowledged that UF's coaching staff was aware of his intention. The Hurricanes are now the trending program to land Kinsler's services following his decommitment from the Gators early on Saturday.

Florida is now back to two offensive line members of its 2023 recruiting class: IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris (Fla) and Rockledge (Fla) OL Bryce Lovett.

