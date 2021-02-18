Florida Gators Make Top 5 For 2022 QB Jacurri Brown

The Florida Gators have landed in the top five potential landing spots list for one of its most sought-after recruits in 2022.

The Florida Gators will begin its spring football season early, beginning practice today, but while that is going on the team is still recruiting, a 24/7 cycle.

Today, the Gators found themselves on yet another top teams list, this time for one of its most sought-after prospects in the nation in dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown out of Lowndes High School (Valdosta, Ga).

Brown has been on Florida's radar for quite some time, as UF initially offered the quarterback in May of 2020. Today, Brown listed his top five and included Florida, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami and Texas A&M. Those are the teams that are currently leaders in his recruitment.

In June 2020, AllGators spoke with Brown regarding his recruitment by the Gators, and while he initially listed former Gators quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson as the person he felt closest to in his recruitment by Florida, his relationship to head coach Dan Mullen was strong then, too.

At the time, Brown listed several former Mullen projects as a reason why the Florida football program was so attractive.

"What they did at places like, with [former Mississippi State quarterback] Dak [Prescott], or just any other quarterback. I mean, [Florida Gators quarterback Kyle] Trask, he came in and stepped up, did a really good job for Florida," noted Brown.

"It's just really good. They work together, they're a good group. They produce good quarterbacks."

Brown has visited Florida plenty of times, too. For now, though, the quarterback will have to wait until at least April to visit again in an official capacity due to the ongoing dead period caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"[The University of Florida is] great, it's beautiful," Brown said last year. "I've been there a number of times. I like the campus, I'm really interested in journalism there. It's a really cool place, the Swamp is great. Everything is good, my family likes it. Florida is a great place."

For the Gators, acquiring a dual-threat quarterback like Brown should become one of its top priorities. If there is one position on the team that can always be upgraded, it's quarterback, and Brown has a great shot of becoming a mainstay at the collegiate level.